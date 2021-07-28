Yangarra Announces 2021 Second Quarter Financial and Operating Results

CALGARY, AB, July 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Yangarra Resources Ltd. ("Yangarra" or the "Company") (TSX: YGR) announces its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter Highlights

Average production of 8,205 boe/d (46% liquids) during the quarter, a 17% decrease from the same period in 2020

Oil and gas sales were $28.5 million , an increase of 75% from the same period in 2020

, an increase of 75% from the same period in 2020 Funds flow from operations of $17.2 million ( $0.20 per share – basic), an increase of 121% from the same period in 2020

( per share – basic), an increase of 121% from the same period in 2020 Adjusted EBITDA was $19.7 million ( $0.23 per share – basic)

( per share – basic) Net income of $7.8 million ( $0.09 per share – basic, $10.1 million before tax)

( per share – basic, before tax) Operating costs were $6.74 /boe (including $1.26 /boe of transportation costs)

/boe (including /boe of transportation costs) Field operating netbacks were $29.78 /boe

/boe Operating netbacks, which include the impact of commodity contracts, were $27.71 /boe

/boe Operating margins were 73% and funds flow from operations margins were 60%

G&A costs of $0.85 /boe

/boe Royalties were 4% of oil and gas revenue

All in cash costs were $15.38 /boe

/boe Capital expenditures were $19.5 million

Completed its annual borrowing base review and the syndicated senior credit facility has been confirmed at $210 million

Adjusted net debt was $202.7 million

Adjusted net debt to second quarter annualized funds flow from operations was 2.94 : 1

Retained earnings of $126 million

Corporate LMR is 6.5 with decommissioning liabilities of $12.5 million (discounted)

Operations Summary

The Company drilled and completed seven wells during the quarter, including a five-well pad that was brought on production near the end of June and two wells that were brought on-stream in early July. Production during the quarter was negatively impacted by completion activity on the five well pad for adjacent wells and mid-stream maintenance disruptions downstream of Yangarra's O'Chiese facility. As part of the Company's disciplined approach to costs, Yangarra continues to avoid expensive third-party takeaway options when mid-streamers shut down for maintenance.

Yangarra's current production is approximately 10,000 boe/d with all seven wells now onstream. For the remainder of the third quarter, Yangarra is scheduled to drill & complete three wells at O'Chiese and four wells at West Ferrier. The Company expects to have these wells on production by the end of the third quarter.

Staff Changes

Yangarra has appointed Brett Booth to the role of Vice President, Land, replacing Randall Faminow who is retiring after over a 40-year highly successful career in the energy business. Mr. Faminow has been a key part of Yangarra's business plan of building a top tier Cardium asset in Central Alberta. Yangarra would like to thank Mr. Faminow for his dedication over the last nine years in helping build Yangarra.

Mr. Booth has over 12 years of land experience in all aspects of oil and gas land work, including negotiations, acquisitions and divestments, mergers and contracts. He was previously VP Land at Prairie Thunder Resources, Banded Peak Energy, Petrus Resources and prior thereto held various other land positions at Bonavista Energy.

Corporate Budget

Yangarra Board has approved an increase in the capital budget from $60 million to $85 million which will keep one drilling rig fully utilized for the balance of the year.

Financial Summary

















2021 2020

Six Months Ended

Q2 Q1 Q2

2021 2020 Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income











Petroleum & natural gas sales $ 28,529 $ 28,475 $ 16,290

$ 57,004 $ 43,725













Income before tax $ 10,090 $ 11,919 $ (2,933)

$ 22,009 $ 944













Net income $ 7,753 $ 9,117 $ (2,801)

$ 16,870 $ 34 Net income per share - basic $ 0.09 $ 0.11 $ (0.03)

$ 0.20 $ 0.00 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.10 $ (0.03)

$ 0.19 $ 0.00













Statements of Cash Flow











Funds flow from operations $ 17,240 $ 17,091 $ 7,795

$ 34,331 $ 23,138 Funds flow from operations per share - basic $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.09

$ 0.40 $ 0.27 Funds flow from operations per share - diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.20 $ 0.09

$ 0.39 $ 0.27 Cash from operating activities $ 19,367 $ 12,986 $ 1,606

$ 32,353 $ 17,381













Statements of Financial Position











Property and equipment $ 589,275 $ 575,296 $ 554,479

$ 589,275 $ 554,479 Total assets $ 636,534 $ 625,776 $ 604,105

$ 636,534 $ 604,105 Working capital (deficit) surplus $ (6,667) $ (1,656) $ 2,181

$ (6,667) $ 2,181 Adjusted net debt $ 202,662 $ 199,428 $ 192,067

$ 202,662 $ 192,067 Shareholders equity $ 330,039 $ 321,784 $ 306,638

$ 330,039 $ 306,638













Weighted average number of shares - basic 85,637 85,416 85,380

85,527 85,380 Weighted average number of shares - diluted 89,098 87,159 85,380

88,675 85,640





























Company Netbacks ($/boe)

















2021 2020

Six Months Ended

Q2 Q1 Q2

2021 2020













Sales price $ 38.21 $ 36.22 $ 18.13

$ 37.19 $ 21.83 Royalty expense (1.69) (2.08) (0.35)

(1.89) (0.98) Production costs (5.49) (4.74) (5.37)

(5.11) (5.53) Transportation costs (1.25) (1.10) (0.96)

(1.17) (0.98) Field operating netback 29.78 28.30 11.45

29.02 14.34 Realized gain (loss) on commodity contract settlement (2.07) (2.35) (0.08)

(2.21) 0.00 Operating netback 27.71 25.96 11.37

26.81 14.34 G&A (0.85) (0.67) (0.66)

(0.76) (0.69) Cash Finance expenses (4.16) (3.79) (2.11)

(2.56) (3.96) Depletion and depreciation (8.09) (8.04) (8.46)

(8.07) (8.41) Non Cash - Finance expenses (0.79) 3.42 (1.71)

(0.04) (0.05) Stock-based compensation (0.45) (0.28) (1.68)

(0.36) (1.04) Unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments 0.15 (1.42) (0.07)

(0.66) 0.28 Deferred income tax (3.13) (3.56) 0.15

(3.35) (0.45) Net Income netback $ 10.39 $ 11.61 $ (3.17)

$ 11.02 $ 0.01















Business Environment

















2021 2020

Six Months Ended

Q2 Q1 Q2

2021 2020 Realized Pricing (Including realized commodity contracts)











Oil ($/bbl) $ 67.01 $ 60.80 $ 31.31

$ 64.29 $ 44.36 NGL ($/bbl) $ 38.69 $ 38.48 $ 13.82

$ 38.59 $ 15.33 Gas ($/mcf) $ 3.44 $ 3.07 $ 2.24

$ 3.20 $ 2.10













Realized Pricing (Excluding commodity contracts)











Oil ($/bbl) $ 75.55 $ 68.33 $ 31.31

$ 72.30 $ 44.28 NGL ($/bbl) $ 38.53 $ 38.60 $ 13.98

$ 38.57 $ 15.38 Gas ($/mcf) $ 3.42 $ 3.14 $ 2.25

$ 3.23 $ 2.11













Oil Price Benchmarks











West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") (US$/bbl) $ 66.09 $ 57.91 $ 28.00

$ 61.94 $ 36.82 Edmonton Par ($/bbl) $ 75.26 $ 68.79 $ 28.67

$ 72.03 $ 40.06 Edmonton Par to WTI differential (US$/bbl) $ (4.81) $ (3.57) $ (7.31)

$ (4.19) $ (7.47)













Natural Gas Price Benchmarks













AECO gas ($/mcf) $ 3.14 $ 2.99 $ 1.89

$ 2.95 $ 1.91













Foreign Exchange











Canadian Dollar/U.S. Exchange 0.81 0.79 0.72

0.80 0.73















Operations Summary

Net petroleum and natural gas production, pricing and revenue are summarized below:

















2021 2020

Six Months Ended

Q2 Q1 Q2

2021 2020













Daily production volumes











Natural gas (mcf/d) 26,558 28,022 33,214

27,286 35,962 Oil (bbl/d) 2,088 2,414 2,513

2,240 3,029 NGL's (bbl/d) 1,691 1,652 1,827

1,682 1,976 Combined (boe/d 6:1) 8,205 8,736 9,875

8,469 10,999













Revenue











Petroleum & natural gas sales - Gross $ 28,529 $ 28,475 $ 16,290

$ 57,004 $ 43,725 Realized gain (loss) on commodity contract settlement (1,545) (1,845) (69)

(3,390) (16) Total sales 26,984 26,630 16,221

53,614 43,709 Royalty expense (1,263) (1,633) (314)

(2,896) (1,954) Total Revenue - Net of royalties $ 25,721 $ 24,997 $ 15,907

$ 50,718 $ 41,755















Working Capital Summary

The following table summarizes the change in adjusted net debt during the six months ended June 30, 2021 and year December 31, 2020:









Six months ended Year ended

June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Adjusted net debt - beginning of period $ (197,414) $ (187,711)





Funds flow from operations 34,331 45,524 Additions to property and equipment (38,055) (51,093) Decommissioning costs incurred (344) (389) Additions to E&E Assets (134) (426) Issuance of shares 217 - Other (1,263) (3,319) Adjusted net debt - end of period $ (202,662) $ (197,414)





Credit facility limit $ 210,000 $ 210,000

Capital Spending

Capital spending is summarized as follows:

















2021 2020

Six Months Ended Cash additions Q2 Q1 Q2

2021 2020













Land, acquisitions and lease rentals $ (63) $ (121) $ 36

$ (184) $ 140 Drilling and completion 17,621 16,527 372

34,149 22,935 Geological and geophysical 121 271 145

391 316 Equipment 1,616 1,770 273

3,386 2,241 Other asset additions 173 140 258

312 459

$ 19,468 $ 18,587 $ 1,084

$ 38,055 $ 26,092









































Exploration & evaluation assets $ 134 $ - $ -

$ 134 $ 426

Quarter End Disclosure

The Company's financial statements, notes to the financial statements and management's discussion and analysis will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and are available on the Company's website (www.yangarra.ca).

Forward looking information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's plans and other aspects of our anticipated future operations, management focus, strategies, financial, operating and production results and business opportunities. Forward-looking information typically uses words such as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "sustain", "project", "expect", "forecast", "budget", "goal", "guidance", "plan", "objective", "strategy", "target", "intend" or similar words suggesting future outcomes, statements that actions, events or conditions "may", "would", "could" or "will" be taken or occur in the future, including statements about our strategy, plans, objectives, priorities and focus, growth plans; our estimations on future costs; volatility of commodity prices, and currency fluctuations.

The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by our management, including expectations and assumptions concerning prevailing commodity prices, exchange rates, interest rates, applicable royalty rates and tax laws; future production rates and estimates of operating costs; performance of existing and future wells; reserve volumes; anticipated timing and results of capital expenditures; the success obtained in drilling new wells; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; the timing, location and extent of future drilling operations; the state of the economy and the exploration and production business; results of operations; performance; business prospects and opportunities; the availability and cost of financing, labour and services; the impact of increasing competition; ability to market oil and natural gas successfully and our ability to access capital.

Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Yangarra can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Our actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking information and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that we will derive therefrom. Management has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking information provided in this press release in order to provide security holders with a more complete perspective on our future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect our operations or financial results are included in reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com).

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and we disclaim any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Barrels of Oil Equivalent

Natural gas has been converted to a barrel of oil equivalent (Boe) using 6,000 cubic feet (6 Mcf) of natural gas equal to one barrel of oil (6:1), unless otherwise stated. The Boe conversion ratio of 6 Mcf to 1 Bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method and does not represent a value equivalency; therefore Boe's may be misleading if used in isolation. References to natural gas liquids ("NGLs") in this news release include condensate, propane, butane and ethane and one barrel of NGLs is considered to be equivalent to one barrel of crude oil equivalent (Boe). One ("BCF") equals one billion cubic feet of natural gas. One ("Mmcf") equals one million cubic feet of natural gas.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains references to measures used in the oil and natural gas industry such as "funds flow from operations", "operating netback", "adjusted working capital deficit", and "net debt". These measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and, therefore should not be considered in isolation. These reported amounts and their underlying calculations are not necessarily comparable or calculated in an identical manner to a similarly titled measure of other companies where similar terminology is used. Where these measures are used they should be given careful consideration by the reader. These measures have been described and presented in this press release in order to provide shareholders and potential investors with additional information regarding the Company's liquidity and its ability to generate funds to finance its operations.

Funds flow from operations should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, cash provided by operating, investing and financing activities or net income as determined in accordance with GAAP, as an indicator of Yangarra's performance or liquidity. Funds flow from operations is used by Yangarra to evaluate operating results and Yangarra's ability to generate cash flow to fund capital expenditures and repay indebtedness. Funds flow from operations denotes cash flow from operating activities as it appears on the Company's Statement of Cash Flows before decommissioning expenditures and changes in non-cash operating working capital. Funds flow from operations is also derived from net income (loss) plus non-cash items including deferred income tax expense, depletion and depreciation expense, impairment expense, stock-based compensation expense, accretion expense, unrealized gains or losses on financial instruments and gains or losses on asset divestitures. Funds from operations netback is calculated on a per boe basis and funds from operations per share is calculated as funds from operations divided by the weighted average number of basic and diluted common shares outstanding. Operating netback denotes petroleum and natural gas revenue and realized gains or losses on financial instruments less royalty expenses, operating expenses and transportation and marketing expenses calculated on a per boe basis. Adjusted working capital deficit includes current assets less current liabilities excluding the current portion of the amount drawn on the credit facilities, the current portion of the fair value of financial instruments and the deferred premium on financial instruments. Yangarra uses net debt as a measure to assess its financial position. Net debt includes current assets less current liabilities excluding the current portion of the fair value of financial instruments and the deferred premium on financial instruments, plus the long-term financial obligation.

Readers should also note that adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depletion & depreciation, amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") is a non-GAAP financial measures and do not have any standardized meaning under GAAP and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Yangarra believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure, which provide an indication of the results generated by the Yangarra's primary business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are financed, amortized or taxed. Readers are cautioned, however, that Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to comprehensive income (loss) determined in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of Yangarra's financial performance.

Please refer to the management discussion and analysis for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 for Non-GAAP financial measure reconciliation tables.

All reference to $ (funds) are in Canadian dollars.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this release.

For further information: James Evaskevich, President & CEO 403-262-9558.

