Yamaha Motor to Realize End-to-End Supply Chain Visibility with Kinaxis

OTTAWA, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the leader in empowering people to make confident supply chain decisions, today announced that Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. has selected Kinaxis to gain end-to-end visibility of its motorcycle and land traveling products supply chain to plan, monitor and respond instantly to changing customer needs and expectations.

Founded in 1955 and headquartered in Japan, Yamaha Motor's core areas of expertise include powertrain technology originating for motorcycle development and the chassis/hull technology that complement the performance of its vehicles and boats.

Looking for a planning solution that will connect and give insight into their global supply chain, Yamaha Motor turned to Kinaxis to help them balance demand fluctuations, increase visibility to understand the potential impact of changes across the supply network, and identify and respond to opportunities or mitigate risk sooner.

"Kinaxis will give us the visibility to see what is happening in our supply chain in near real-time, and the flexibility and agility to respond just as quickly," said Takahiro Imanishi, General Manager Demand Chain Innovation Division, Yamaha Motor. "Yamaha has a rich history of performance innovation under constantly changing market conditions. With the ability to build what-next scenarios based on both financial and operational metrics, we will align our end-to-end supply chain to respond faster to a changing market landscape and ensure customers have great experiences making memories with Yamaha Motor products for years to come."

"We are excited to be working with Yamaha Motor to help them further its mission to provide products and services that bring joy and enrich lives," said John Sicard, CEO of Kinaxis. "By connecting its end-to-end supply chain, we provide the alignment and insight needed to accelerate confident decisions and drive continuous value for the company and its customers. We're thrilled to welcome Yamaha Motor into our growing community of automotive manufacturing customers."

About Kinaxis Inc.

Eliminating volatility in your supply chain is impossible, but managing it is not. Trusted by top brands, Kinaxis® gives people the confidence to know they are making the best supply chain planning decisions to maximize business performance. We solve complex business problems in easy-to-understand ways by combining human and machine intelligence to plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. With the support of our community of supply chain experts and using our unique concurrent planning technique and single integrated planning platform, customers can realize higher revenue, lower costs and fewer risks. For more Kinaxis news, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments may differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements. Risk factors that may cause the actual results, performance, achievements or developments of Kinaxis to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements can be found in the public documents filed by Kinaxis with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

