Yaber to Release Special Edition Projector Inspired by Legendary Graffiti Artist Soon

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 /CNW/ -- Yaber, a pioneer of entertainment projectors, is set to unveil a special edition of its T2/T2 Plus projectors. This marks Yaber's first-ever collection inspired by a world-renowned graffiti artist, celebrated for his vibrant, street-inspired artworks that defined the iconic urban street scene of the 1980s.

Yaber to Release Special T2/T2 Plus Projectors Soon

This artist, known for his iconic style featuring bold black lines and bright, vivid colors, has previously collaborated with many leading brands such as Uniqlo, adidas, Coach, Samsung, and G-Shock. These partnerships have brought his distinctive art into everyday life, captivating audiences worldwide.

Don't miss the release of this exclusive fusion of pop culture and technology on August 20th. Stay tuned for more details on this innovative projector at www.yaber.com.

About Yaber

Founded in 2018, Yaber stands as a pioneer of entertainment projectors, having successfully delivered over two million units to enthusiasts in more than 120 countries and regions worldwide. Notably, Yaber has been honored with prestigious awards, including the Red Dot Award, the Yanko Design Award, and the CES Innovation Award 2024.

At Yaber, we're not just a brand; we're an experience. We are dedicated to developing and providing high-quality, high-performance entertainment projectors that meet users' demands for individuality, creativity, and interactive entertainment, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the ultimate cinema-quality sound experience.

For the latest updates, visit https://www.yaber.com/collections as Yaber continues to redefine excellence in entertainment.

