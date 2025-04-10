Yaber Kicks Off #ScreenToStage Giveaway to Celebrate Outdoor Music Festival Season

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Yaber, a pioneer in entertainment projectors, is embracing the excitement of music festival season with a #ScreenToStage campaign. As music lovers gear up for this iconic season, Yaber invites audiences to join the celebration and stand a chance to win a portable T2 projector through an exciting giveaway.

Spring with Yaber at Music Festival

Yaber's #ScreenToStage campaign is designed to enhance how fans experience music and visuals, whether they're at a festival, hosting a watch party, or creating their own immersive setup at home. Yaber's initiative brings the electrifying atmosphere of live music to any space with breathtaking projection technology.

Win a Yaber T2 and Elevate Your Festival Experience

The Yaber T2 Series Projector, known for its portable design and long-lasting battery, is the perfect companion for music lovers and adventurers. With the ability to turn any space into a personal concert venue or outdoor movie night, the T2 makes entertainment limitless.

How to Participate

Follow @yaber.projector on TikTok or @yaberprojector.us on Instagram, stay tuned for the giveaway announcement, and follow the instructions on the post to enter for a chance to win. Participants who join both the TikTok and Instagram challenges will receive two entries into the giveaway. The campaign officially kicks off on April 10, 2025, and runs till April 20, 2025. Don't miss your chance to win a T2 projector and experience entertainment like never before!

Exclusive Festival Offer

To celebrate the music festival season, Yaber is offering a 12% discount on the T2 series on its official website (https://www.yaber.com/products/yaber-projector-t2-t2plus-anywhere-cinema) during the campaign. Simply use the code Musicdeal at checkout. The Yaber T2 series is also available on Amazon at a limited-time price of $239.99 from April 10. Search 'Yaber' on Amazon to explore the exclusive deal and discover more. Now is the perfect opportunity to bring immersive entertainment to your festival-inspired gatherings!

