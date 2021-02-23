Y Soft Announces COVID-Safe And Secure MFX Mobile Reader For User Authentication

"COVID-19 has made businesses aware of how they need to keep their employees safe at the office," said Wouter Koelewijn , Chief of Products, Y Soft. "MFX Mobile Reader addresses the need for better physical safety by allowing their employees to use their mobile devices to identify themselves instead of physically touching the networked printer."

The new solution has three components: a reader, a mobile app, and digital credentials, which together expand on the security and accurate access that Y Soft card readers are renowned for. The new MFX Mobile Reader also provides YSoft SAFEQ partners with a cost-effective, touchless mobile alternative that customers are asking for in today's hygienic office environment.

YSoft MFX Mobile Reader™ accurately reads the user's credentials from the user's mobile phone. Employees only need to touch their own mobile phones to print all the jobs in their print queue, eliminating the need to touch the networked printer and reducing the number of times the MFD must be wiped down per day. MFX Mobile Reader also supports the use of identity cards supporting over 100 access card technologies.

With the YSoft Mobile Connect™ mobile app (Android or iOS), users can securely and conveniently authenticate access to print management services by simply holding their phone close to the MFX Mobile.

YSoft Connect ID™ provides a simple enrollment process, and the credentials can be sent electronically to each user. The YSoft Mobile Connect app stores the digital credentials and uses those credentials to securely authenticate the user on any printer equipped with the MFX Mobile Reader. This provides secure two-factor authentication, and the user's private data is stored only on their personal device.

Unlike an identity card, a misplaced or stolen smartphone can't be used to access users' print jobs since the phone's native security features (PIN, fingerprint, facial recognition) act as the 2nd-factor authentication. MFX Mobile Reader is a more affordable solution than a traditional biometric system. The business doesn't have to worry about GDPR compliance since they aren't storing employees' biometric data – they are only stored on the smartphone.

The YSoft Mobile Connect application is available in Google Play and the App Store for iPhone as a free download. The app is based on the Legic Connect SDK and can use BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) or NFC authentication.

Y Soft has a 20-year history of designing and manufacturing companion hardware devices for printers. This experience and logistical know-how are key differentiators and go beyond hardware solutions developed for YSoft SAFEQ and improve our processes and deliver hardware that organizations can depend on.

About Y Soft

Y Soft develops intelligent Digital Transformation office solutions for enterprise, SMB, and Education that empower employees to be more productive and creative. Our YSoft SAFEQ® workflow solutions platform in the CLOUD (native) and on-premises enable businesses to manage, optimize, and secure their print and digital workflows. Our YSoft OMNI Series™, consisting of YSoft OMNI Bridge™ and YSoft OMNI Apps™, instantly and cost-effectively connects in-market printers to the Cloud and Universal Print. Our YSoft BE3D™ 3D print solution is focused on the Education sector, where they provide exceptional ease of use and safety benefits while utilizing YSoft SAFEQ software for seamless 3D print management.

Y Soft was founded in Brno, Czech Republic, and is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary. With offices in Europe, North and Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and the Asia Pacific region, we presently support 42% of the Global Fortune 500 companies. For more information, please http://www.ysoft.com.

Y Soft, YSoft SAFEQ, YSoft BE3D, OMNI Series, OMNI Bridge, OMNI Apps, YSoft MFX Mobile, YSoft Mobile Connect, and YSoft Connect ID are trademarks or registered trademarks of Y Soft Corporation a.s. in the European Union and other countries.

Contacts for media:

Global: Czech Republic: Steven Knuff Jiří Kocourek [email protected] [email protected] +1 512 810 3207 +420 775 630 414

SOURCE Y Soft

Related Links

https://www.ysoft.com/

