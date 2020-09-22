Y Soft And Ricoh Unveil Updated Embedded Terminal Functionality For Ricoh Devices

--YSoft SAFEQ Cloud family and YSoft SAFEQ 6 customers will enjoy an efficient and even easier user experience on Ricoh's range of multifunction devices with Smart Operation Panel--

BRNO, Czech Republic and DALLAS, Sept. 22, 2020 /CNW/ -- Y Soft Corporation, the leading enterprise workflow solutions provider, today announced that the updated YSoft SAFEQ 6 Embedded Terminal for Ricoh multifunction devices with Smart Operation Panel has obtained Ricoh certification for use in production environments. The updated YSoft SAFEQ Embedded Terminal for Ricoh is an Android-based software application integrated into the multifunction device (MFD). It utilizes the softkey, touch, and swipe operation capabilities of the Ricoh MFD's Smart Operation Panel to deliver a seamless and efficient user experience.

Y Soft has provided a SAFEQ Embedded Terminal application that integrates with Ricoh MFDs for many years. This 2nd generation of the SAFEQ Embedded Terminal provides users of the latest generations of Ricoh devices with Smart Operation Panel with a trusted set of features and capabilities and an enhanced and personalized, clean design user interface.

With SAFEQ Embedded Terminal, Ricoh MFD users can leverage SAFEQ authentication for secure and convenient access control and safe and personalized access to device and application functions, confidential documents, scan, and fax destinations. SAFEQ Embedded Terminal accurately enables tracking and accounting of device usage by user and billing codes available to the user.

YSoft SAFEQ enables organizations of all sizes to manage and optimize their printing and imaging infrastructures. With secure pull-printing, cost reduction tools, productivity-enhancing document digitization workflows, and comprehensive reporting for monitoring and auditing usage and sustainability contributions, organizations can better meet their document print and digital transformation needs.

"The new YSoft SAFEQ Embedded Terminal for Ricoh, is a much requested and long-anticipated release, that allows Ricoh customers to fully appreciate, and immerse themselves into the YSoft SAFEQ experience on Ricoh MFPs," said Adam L. Lawrence, Technical ESG Solutions Manager for RICOH International BV. He went on to say, "Looking forward to seeing the further enhancements that will be added into the Embedded Terminal application in the future."

"Working with Ricoh to create a straightforward and simple to use interface is another example of our devotion to the customer experience," said Barry Löwer, Chief Sales officer for Y Soft. "YSoft SAFEQ Embedded Terminal on Ricoh MFDs with Smart Operation Panel offers one of the best user experiences available and supports all the functions provided by YSoft SAFEQ."

YSoft SAFEQ is designed as a software platform. Today, the platform has four main product areas: Print Management, Cloud-based Print Management and hosted infrastructure, Document Capture, and 3D Print Management.

About Y Soft

Y Soft develops intelligent Digital Transformation office solutions for enterprise, SMB, and Education that empower employees to be more productive and creative. Our YSoft SAFEQ® workflow solutions platform in the cloud and on-premises enables businesses to manage, optimize, and secure their print and digital processes and workflows. Our 3D print solutions are focused in the Education sector, where they provide unique ease of use and safety benefits while utilizing YSoft SAFEQ software for seamless 3D print management.



Founded in 2000, the company is headquartered in Brno, Czech Republic, with offices in North and Latin America, Europe, and Middle East/Africa (EMEA) and the Asia Pacific region (APAC). For more information, please visit www.ysoft.com.

Y Soft, YSoft SAFEQ, and YSoft SAFEQ Cloud are trademarks or registered trademarks of Y Soft Corporation a.s. in the European Union and other countries. All other names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

