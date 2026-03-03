XYZ Storage Announces Grand Opening of New State-of-the-Art Facility in Toronto's Kipling-Bloor Area

TORONTO, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ - XYZ Storage, one of Canada's most trusted and best-reviewed self-storage providers, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest, state-of-the-art facility located at 380 Bering Avenue, directly across from Kipling Station in Toronto's rapidly growing Kipling–Bloor community. This modern facility expands XYZ Storage's footprint in the GTA and brings more than 1,700 clean, secure, and accessible storage units to residents and businesses in Etobicoke and beyond.

Strategically positioned near major transit and roadway connections--including the TTC subway, GO Transit, MiWay, the Gardiner Expressway, and Highway 427--the new Etobicoke Kipling location offers unmatched convenience for customers seeking reliable storage solutions close to home or work. The facility is ideally situated to serve neighbourhoods such as The Queensway, Islington–City Centre West, Mimico, New Toronto, and Stonegate–Queensway, making it easier than ever for Torontonians to access premium storage options.

"We're thrilled to bring this flagship facility to the Kipling–Bloor community," added Leslie Kellen, COO. "As Toronto continues to grow, so does the need for flexible, secure, and affordable storage.". "We're here to meet that need with the quality and care our customers expect, because people who need space love our place."

The Etobicoke Kipling facility features a wide range of unit sizes--from compact lockers to large commercial spaces--ensuring customers only pay for the space they need. The building is equipped with drive-in access, three oversized loading bays, 14-foot clearance, spacious elevators, and a full suite of moving and packing supplies available on-site. Customers can also take advantage of truck rentals, making XYZ Storage a true one-stop shop for all moving and storage needs.

Security and customer experience remain top priorities. The new location includes advanced safety features, including 24/7 surveillance, controlled access, and a dedicated customer service team committed to delivering the exceptional support XYZ Storage is known for across the GTA.

To celebrate the grand opening, XYZ Storage is offering special promotions, including a six-month upgrade offer for eligible units with a minimum 12-month lease when customers pay for the first month online and complete the balance in-store. With transparent pricing, no hidden fees, and a "Make It Right Promise," XYZ Storage continues to set the standard for customer-first storage solutions.

"Our new Etobicoke Kipling facility represents the next evolution of what storage should be--modern, accessible, and designed entirely around customer needs," said Chris Donald, CEO at XYZ Storage. "Whether someone is moving, downsizing, storing business inventory, or simply looking to declutter, we're committed to offering a seamless, stress-free experience from the moment they arrive."

About XYZ Storage

XYZ Storage owns and operates a portfolio of more than 1.2 million square feet across 9,640 units. As the largest privately owned, Canadian owned and operated self storage company in Toronto and the fifth largest storage operator in the city overall, XYZ Storage combines meaningful scale with full ownership and operational control.

