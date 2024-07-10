IRWINDALE, Calif., July 10, 2024 /CNW/ -- xTool, a leading brand of laser engraving machines, officially announces the launch of its latest products - the M1 Ultra and Heat Press. These innovative machines are set to be a game changer for DIY enthusiasts of all skill levels. With their versatile design, easy-to-use features, and cutting-edge safety measures, the two new products provide the ultimate solution for all crafting needs.

The 4-in-1 M1 Ultra, labeled as the most versatile Craft & DIY machine in the market, combines four core functions - blade cutting, laser engraving, pen drawing, and inkjet printing - in one powerful device. With its advanced capabilities, the M1 Ultra can handle over 1000 types of materials and supports a maximum work height of 125mm. Users can also process cylindrical objects, making it suitable for a variety of applications.

The M1 Ultra's functionality and versatility make it the go-to solution for all crafting projects. Its innovative design ensures a seamless integration of tasks such as printing and precision cutting across various materials. This all-in-one machine streamlines the creative process, eliminating the need for multiple devices and frequent adjustments, thereby enhancing productivity and creativity for creators seeking to elevate their craft.

The M1 Ultra also stands out with its modular design, allowing for upgrades to meet evolving creative needs. Its pin-point positioning and preview system caters to both beginners and professionals, enhancing the creative journey. Users can effortlessly start creating with M1 Ultra, utilizing over 7,000 ready-to-make projects and files on DesignFind, xTool's project community. Furthermore, its advanced safety features ensure it's a secure option for home use.

The xTool Heat Press, a brand-new 3-in-1 kit in xTool's craft family, enables user to craft more with vibrant HTV T-shirts, sublimation coasters, and beyond. Its modular design guarantees unmatched flexibility, supporting handheld and hands-free operation via the EasyDetach platform. With xTool's FlexiControl System, all heat presses feature customizable presets and precise temperature/time settings, removing guesswork.

The M1 Ultra and Heat Press are the result of xTool's extensive research and development efforts, shaped by feedback from over 255000 users around the globe. Embracing the philosophy "All can make, can make all," these tools are designed to meet the diverse needs of crafting enthusiasts worldwide.

