XTM's Today™ Program Begins Boston Pizza Franchisee Onboarding with MacEachern Group

Boston Pizza International is a Canadian franchise based restaurant company with over 370 locations across Canada, United States and Mexico. The health and safety of staff and guests is a priority for Boston Pizza and the MacEachern Group have implemented the Today program as a part of their plan to eliminate the handling of cash within their ecosystem.

XTM's Today mobile wallet and prepaid debit card solution provides staff instant-access to their earned gratuities at the end of each shif for in-store or online purchases, to withdraw cash at ATMs, pay bills in-app, send real-time transfers to bank accounts and more. Boston Pizza franchisees are provided with access to a dedicated administration portal with complete control and automation of the entire process from card assignment to daily disbursement of funds.

"The Franchisee owners opting-in to XTM's cashless Today program are an example of a progressive, well run organization that knows how to pivot when necessary," said Marilyn Schaffer, CEO. "A year ago, eliminating cash from a restaurant's ecosystem was not the priority it is today. Operators such as the Boston Pizza Franchisees are demonstrating their ability to thrive during difficult and unparalleled times."

"This is good for business, and good for our guests," said Dan MacEachern, Boston Pizza Franchisee Owner. "The Today program gives us more time to focus on delighting our guests with great food and service and less time on reconciling and dispersing tips and wages. This is a free and easy to implement solution and the Today team delivered."

About XTM

XTM, www.xtminc.com is a Miami and Toronto-based fintech innovator in the neo-banking space helping business and workers alike expedite earnings payout and eliminate banking fees. We are a global card issuer and real-time payment specialist providing our technology to businesses to automate and expedite worker payouts that can also eliminate cash. XTM integrates businesses to a payment ecosystem that is coupled with a free mobile app and a Visa or Mastercard debit card with free banking features. XTM drives enterprise value and creates a positive user experience.

