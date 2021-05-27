XTM Inc. Sees a Significant Increase in Numbers From British Columbia Restaurant Re-Openings

The increase is attributable to the re-opening and expansion of outdoor and indoor dining in the Province coupled with the tremendous influx of new sign-ups that have taken place recently. With hundreds of locations already boarded and tens of thousands of users active and ready to get back to work, XTM is confident the increases will continue for the foreseeable future.

XTM is proud to be working with and servicing many of the leading hospitality brands throughout Canada.

"We are very excited with re-opening numbers taking place right now in British Columbia, the United States and soon the rest of Canada and look forward to full openings over the weeks to come," said Marilyn Schaffer, CEO. "Restaurants, salons and service workers in general have taken quite a hit over the past 15 months and I can finally say it looks like we are all on our way back to better than ever."

About XTM

XTM, www.xtminc.com is a Miami and Toronto-based fintech innovator in the neo-banking space helping business and workers alike expedite earnings payout and eliminate banking fees. We are a global card issuer and real-time payment specialist providing our technology to businesses to automate and expedite worker payouts that can also eliminate cash. XTM integrates businesses to a payment ecosystem that is coupled with a free mobile app and a Visa or Mastercard debit card with free banking features. XTM drives enterprise value and creates a positive user experience.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (the "forward-looking statements"), within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including expected performance of XTM, the expectation that businesses with which XTM does business or have committed to do business will in the expected timeline, the continuing trend toward electronic payment methods, that the integrations will attract new business owners to use the Today program, and the general conditions and revenues of XTM. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. While XTM can make best efforts to estimate when businesses will re-open or back to pre-Covid 19 business levels there are no guarantees this will happen in the time the Company expects or if at all. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the future circumstances, outcomes or results anticipated in or implied by such forward-looking statements will occur or that plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur.

The CSE has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release, and the CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE XTM Inc.

For further information: xtminc.com, or contact: [email protected]

