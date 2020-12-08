XTM Completes its 2.0 Fintech Platform

Cloud based PCI compliant architecture allowing for quick scale

Multi-language, time-zone and multi-currency support

Publicly published APIs to facilitate rapid integrations

Upgraded security

Updated UI/UX for portals and mobile apps

Lending and adjudication engines facilitating overdraft and other credit offerings

Closed loop capabilities allowing programs such as CaliCard in the US to launch

White label solution enabling quick to market solutions for resellers

Multiple POS integrations that will be announced shortly

Multi-bank and multi-processor integrations allowing for quick launch and rollout

With seven of the 10 largest restaurant chains, five of the largest pizza delivery chains including Dominos and Boston Pizza, the largest personal care salon chain and the largest sports and entertainment group all on-boarded, the Company believes this new platform will keep pace with the explosive growth already experienced and soon coming with the re-opening.

"Version 2.0 represents the cohesive work of a team committed to excellence," said Chad Arthur, XTM's Chief Technology Officer. "It's the culmination of all the very best practices established through a decade of building world-class Fintech applications."

"As a Fintech company, we invest heavily in our technology roadmap; in innovation," said Marilyn Schaffer, CEO of XTM. "We will continue building on a great user experience. We are grateful for our community and for the trust and patience they've demonstrated as we continue to mature our product offering."

About XTM Inc.

XTM, www.xtminc.com is a Toronto-based fintech innovator in the challenger banking space helping business and workers alike expedite earnings payout and reduce or eliminate banking fees. We are a global card issuer and payment specialist providing free technology to business to automate and expedite worker payouts that can eliminate cash. XTM integrates businesses to a payment ecosystem that is coupled with a free mobile app and Mastercard debit card with free banking features. XTM drives enterprise value and creates a positive user experience.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (the "forward-looking statements"), within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including expected performance of XTM, the expectation that the Vert credit business will launch in the expected timeline, the program will be successful, XTM can obtain the necessary credit facilities, users will continue to use the program or that any business will actually private label the program. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the future circumstances, outcomes or results anticipated in or implied by such forward-looking statements will occur or that plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur.

The CSE has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release, and the CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: please visit xtminc.com or contact: [email protected], 416-260-1641

