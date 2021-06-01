XTM Appoints Hospitality Executive to Lead U.S. Business Strategy

Compass Group North America as business retention and development specialist developing new concepts and rebuilding operations across the country.





. a consulting firm he founded with his early work consisting of reimagining and enhancing 600 licensed Starbucks locations. Under his leadership at Hospitality Farm, he worked with fortune 100 companies assisting with development, operations, design, mergers, and acquisitions. The firm also has equity and or operations in establishments from fine dining restaurants and QSRs to hotels. Over the past decade, Jason and his teams managed over 3 billion dollars in food and beverage revenue and 500 million dollars of development, design, and curation of new facilities, putting his business in a league of its own with experience and capability.

"We are beyond excited to welcome Jason to our team; he's already one of us," said Marilyn Schaffer, CEO of XTM. "Jason is a foodie, restauranter and business operator. He lives and breathes the American hospitality space, has a network to build his team quickly and will confidently extend our Today™ solution throughout the US market."

The Company also announces that it has appointed Director of Finance, Dan Tyler to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective June 1, 2021. Olga Balanovskaya will remain with the company to assist throughout transition until the end of the year.

XTM, www.xtminc.com is a Miami and Toronto-based fintech innovator in the neo-banking space helping business and workers alike expedite earnings payout and eliminate banking fees. We are a global card issuer and real-time payment specialist providing our technology to businesses to automate and expedite worker payouts that can also eliminate cash. XTM integrates businesses to a payment ecosystem that is coupled with a free mobile app and a Visa or Mastercard debit card with free banking features. XTM drives enterprise value and creates a positive user experience.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (the "forward-looking statements"), within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including expected performance of XTM, the expectation that businesses with which XTM does business or have committed to do business will in the expected timeline, the continuing trend toward electronic payment methods, that the integrations will attract new business owners to use the Today program, and the general conditions and revenues of XTM. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. While XTM can make best efforts to estimate when businesses will re-open or back to pre-Covid 19 business levels there are no guarantees this will happen in the time the Company expects or if at all. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the future circumstances, outcomes or results anticipated in or implied by such forward-looking statements will occur or that plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur.

The CSE has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release, and the CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

