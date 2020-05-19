XTM Announces More Contracts for Today Card Program Including Topper's Pizza Franchise Company

TORONTO, May 19, 2020 /CNW/ - XTM, Inc. ("XTM" or the "Company") (CSE:PAID) (FSE:7XT), a Toronto-based Fintech company in the challenger banking space, providing mobile banking and payment solutions around the world is pleased to report that the company signed an additional 80 food delivery stores including Topper's Pizza Franchise Company.

Further to its release on May 13, 2020, XTM continues to sign up a record number of restaurant delivery locations to its Today™ Card and Mobile Wallet program seeking to pay employees, drivers and contractors same day and eliminate cash. XTM has signed 80 more delivery locations including popular pizza chain Topper's Pizza Franchise Company with more than 36 locations across Ontario.

XTM designed its backend to allow for easy point of sale (POS) integration, completely automating the process of delivering same day cashless payouts from syndicated restaurant chains to one-off locations. XTM is onboarding stores for same day cashless payouts in days, not weeks.

Further to the Company's release on May 12, 2020 regarding record store and business on-boardings and Gross Dollar Value (GDV) loaded to cards, another key performance metric for challenger and neobanks like XTM is number of users. The Company now has 85K users and with neobanks garnering valuations in excess of $1,000 per user, XTM believes it has the right recipe for success and shareholder value.

"Our technology roadmap includes further expediting onboarding making it as seamless as possible for all companies of all sizes to launch same day pay," commented Marilyn Schaffer, CEO. "The increasing demand for our solution along with all the recent data demonstrating a paradigm shift away from cash further emphasizes that businesses and their workers are hungry for a cashless solution."



"Our goal is to deliver amazingly delicious pizza with safety in mind for our customers and our drivers," said Andrea Roberts, Senior Director, Operations, Topper's Pizza Franchise Company. "XTM's Today Program made the transition easy, efficient and frictionless for our business."

About XTM – www.xtminc.com

XTM is a Toronto-based fintech innovator in the challenger banking space, helping business and their workers expedite earnings payouts and reduce or eliminate banking fees and cash. With a global card issuing and payment platform XTM is providing free technology to business to automate and expedite worker payouts. XTM integrates businesses to a payment ecosystem that is coupled with a free worker mobile app and a Mastercard debit card with banking features. XTM drives enterprise value and delivers a positive user experience.

About Topper's Pizza – www.toppers.ca

Topper's Pizza Canada is a Canadian chain of pizzerias. The chain was launched in 1982 in Sudbury, Ontario by Ron Toppazzini as Mr. Topper's Pizza. The chain has more than 36 corporate and franchise locations throughout Ontario. Topper's pizzas are hand-made to order in your local restaurant; each slice packed with authentic flavour pleasantly unexpected from neighborhood takeout or delivery.

