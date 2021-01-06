XTM and KABN North America Unveil New Challenger Banking Program for Verified Self Sovereign Identity Users

XTM further supports its customers beyond cash-to-digital transformation through KABN alliance with secure, personal data management

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - XTM, Inc. ("XTM" or the "Company") (CSE: PAID) (FSE: 7XT), a Toronto-based Fintech company in the challenger banking space, providing mobile banking and payment solutions around the world, together with fintech leader in the Self Sovereign Identity (SSI) space, KABN Systems North America Inc. ("KABN North America") (www.kabnsystemsna.com) (CSE: KABN) (OTC: TRWRF) (FRA: 4T51) announce the launch of the KABN Visa Card and digital banking solution. Users of KABN's Liquid Avatar (www.liquidavatar.com) platform will have the added features of XTM's sophisticated fintech, bank-in-a-box solution.

XTM's cloud based, PCI compliant web and mobile architecture has the features common to neo banking including transaction tracking, balance reports, e-Transfer/ACH, bill-pay, card-to-card transfers, card to bank, suspicious activity notifications and more, including:

Multi-language, time-zone and multi-currency support

Publicly published APIs to facilitate rapid integrations

Lending and adjudication engines facilitating overdraft and other credit offerings

Multi-bank and multi-processor integrations allowing for quick launch and rollout

KABN North America, by way of its Liquid Avatar platform provides a biometrically, verified, SSI solution which allows users to manage a wide range of verifiable credentials, online site and program access, and data permissions, putting control over personal data in the hands of its owners.

KABN North America will begin rolling out the program in Canada throughout the first quarter of 2021. With all of the necessary approvals and partnership agreements in place users will sign on for their card through the Liquid Avatar app or by visiting (www.kabncard.com)

"KABN North America's unique business model creates opportunities to convert a growing number of qualified, authenticated users into active program participants," says Marilyn Schaffer, CEO of XTM. "This is our second initiative with KABN North America, as we recently joined their healthcare consortium to introduce our other program participants to the COVID-19 verifiable identity healthcare credential. We are thrilled to be aligned with the powerful, international KABN North America team."

"We're excited to launch our challenger bank program, with XTM, as our first financial services offering, to those with a verified Self Sovereign Identity," said David Lucatch, CEO KABN. "Our goal is to power Liquid Avatar users and other partner program participants to be able spend a blend of traditional and digital currencies, like cash back balances from KABN KASH, while ensuring that they manage and control their identity, data and the respective value it creates."

Based on a December 15, 2020 article published by McKinsey & Company, entitled 'This way out: How leading companies chart a full potential COVID-Exit,' holistic transformation is an 'all-in event for leading organizations.' "Our clients are living this advice," added Marilyn Schaffer, "launching an all-in transformation is a way to break for the COVID-Exit. Our clients are onboarding in record numbers, mandating change for their entire organizations, and now, with KABN North America, we have a very real opportunity to cross-sell and up-sell providing a richer, value-driven experience for our users looking come through the pandemic stronger."

KABN Visa cardholders will be able to enhance their spending power wherever Visa is accepted, online and in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. They will be automatically enrolled in KABN KASH (www.kabnkash.com), a customized consumer experience where users can earn cash back on transactions with a growing list of over 250 brand name online merchants. Cardholders will also have access, through our managed partner programs, to a customized online and mobile banking experience that allows for integration to a host of unique value-based services and offers.

As part of its onboarding strategy for the KABN prepaid Visa cardholders, KABN North America, via its Liquid Avatar, biometric, verified self sovereign identity platform, provides state of the art, "Always On" identity verification and validation services at no charge to consumers. This allows users to create, manage and control verifiable credentials to digitally prove their identity and provide access continuously without the hassle of needing to reverify time and time again to a growing list of online service providers, healthcare initiatives, and other value-based programs. In turn, validated users are qualified for unique and customized financial services and offers including the KABN prepaid Visa card, KABN KASH and other value-based opportunities, subject to permissions and necessary approvals

