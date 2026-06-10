xTAO Updates Validator to Support Bittensor Network Expansion

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ - xTAO Inc. (TSX-V: XTAO.U) (OTC: XTAIF) (the "Company" or "xTAO"), a publicly traded technology company focused on building infrastructure for Bittensor and its decentralized AI ecosystem, today announced that it has completed updates to its validator to support a major expansion of the Bittensor network. Following the network's recent upgrades, xTAO completed significant updates to its validator, in order to operate across the larger network and continue to run one of Bittensor's top validators.

In May 2026, the Opentensor Foundation deployed the Robin τ upgrade, doubling the number of available subnets on Bittensor from 128 to 256. This significantly expands the network's capacity for new AI projects. xTAO has updated its validator to evaluate the larger set of subnets, so it can keep scoring and supporting activity across the network as it grows.

The network also adjusted how rewards are shared, directing a greater share of TAO to the best-performing subnets. This rewards subnets that deliver real value and puts more pressure on those that don't. At the same time, a new Conviction Locks feature went live, letting subnet owners lock up their stake for set periods to show long-term commitment. Together, these changes push the network toward higher quality and stronger alignment between subnet operators and their communities.

xTAO views these developments as validation of its long-term thesis: that Bittensor is building the definitive infrastructure layer for decentralized AI. By maintaining a well-resourced, actively managed validator through these network upgrades, the Company positions its operations to support the network's growth and to remain a reliable steward of network integrity for its delegators and the broader ecosystem.

About xTAO

xTAO is a technology company building infrastructure for the Bittensor ecosystem. xTAO is committed to advancing Bittensor and decentralized AI through building infrastructure and making strategic investments. xTAO is headquartered in the Cayman Islands and is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "XTAO.U." Learn more at www.xtao.co.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of xTAO Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the operational performance and uptime of the Company's validator infrastructure; the ability of the upgraded nodes to maintain or improve network ranking; fluctuations in the Bittensor (TAO) staking yield and reward emissions; technical risks associated with the Bittensor protocol and Yuma Consensus; the evolving cryptocurrency regulatory requirements; xTAO value risk; reliance on key personnel; lack of operating history; competitive conditions; cybersecurity risks; market price of the common shares of the Company; internal controls; and the potential for technological vulnerabilities within the decentralized AI ecosystem.

Although management of the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions and have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, change in management's estimates or opinions, future circumstances or events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

SOURCE xTAO Inc.

For more information, please contact: Karia Samaroo, CEO, xTAO Inc., [email protected], (604) 704-4373