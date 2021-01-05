XR Medical Solutions donates one-year free subscriptions of their Mobile Wellness APP to Global Hospital, Ambulance, Fire and Senior Care staff.

PANAMA CITY, Panama, Jan. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - XR Medical Solutions is offering a free one-year subscription of their mobile wellness APP to frontline Hospital, Ambulance, Fire and Senior Care workers to assist them in dealing with the extraordinary levels of stress, anxiety and depression brought on since the outbreak of the Covid-19 Pandemic. The offer will expire on December 31, 2021.

A recent global study on the mental health effects of Covid-19, found that relatively high rates of symptoms of anxiety (6.33% to 50.9%), depression (14.6% to 48.3%), post-traumatic stress disorder (7% to 53.8%), psychological distress (34.43% to 38%), and stress (8.1% to 81.9%) have been reported in the general population during the COVID-19 pandemic in China, Spain, Italy, Iran, the US, Turkey, Nepal, and Denmark. (Journal of Affective Disorders, volume 227, December 2020, Pages 55-64)

XR Medical Solutions deploys VR/AR/MR (XR) technology to transform health and wellness therapies through scientifically driven technologies. The company's audio wellness program utilizes unique brainwave synchronization audio therapy tracks which safely train the brain to switch to any desired brainwave state within minutes. These therapies are effective, in one case a specific therapy was proven to be 77% effective in reducing pain (2x the pain relief of morphine).

"During a recent executive meeting, we made the unanimous decision to make this APP available to some of the people who could benefit the most from it, I'm proud to work for an organization with heart," said President Paul McCrea.

Chief Science and Medical Officer, Dr. Marc Jeschke, "This solution is proven to provide significant relief from a variety of symptoms, and I am glad we have made this commitment to provide relief to these health care workers who are true heroes and deserve the support in these trying times."

"As a Mental Health Advocate for 15 years and someone who has a history of exposure to various treatments, I can provide a personal testimonial on the significant benefit I've experienced using the APP," said Theo Fleury, former NHL player and Chief Relationship Officer.

The company is transforming health and wellness therapies with the use of innovative technology. "When we set out to develop our technology, we wanted to build something so advanced that experts would want to collaborate or build upon and we've succeeded at that," said Pat O'Leary, Chief Executive and Financial Officer.

About XR Medical Solutions

XR Medical Solutions, a division of The XR Solutions Group is an integrated technology solutions and development company that creates unique XR content in the health and wellness sector. The company's core competency is in developing cutting edge, scientifically driven technology platforms for the treatment of numerous psychological symptoms across medical, age well, employee wellness, veteran, and dental verticals.

SOURCE XR Medical Solutions

For further information: Paul McCrea, MBA, President, XR Solutions Group, www.xrmedicalsolutions.com, P: 204-583-3325/paulmccreaxrsolutionsgroup.com