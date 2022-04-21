Xplornet was awarded this project by Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT), a broadband expansion project designed to improve internet connectivity in underserved communities and rural areas across Southwestern Ontario.

"Residents and businesses in Brant County will soon be able to benefit from gigabit speeds and increased reliability on a world-class fibre network," said Dennis Steiger, Chief Technology Officer, Xplornet Communications Inc. "This unlocks opportunities for remote work and learning, supports healthy communities and economic growth, and builds on our ongoing commitment to expand our network so that all rural Canadians can connect to what matters."

The project is anticipated to be completed in May 2023.

In recent months, Xplornet has made a series of announcements about bringing high-speed fibre-to-the-premise Internet to consumers in rural communities across Ontario, including:

Awards for SWIFT projects in Grey, Middlesex and Bruce counties to connect an additional 5,574 households and businesses.

and counties to connect an additional 5,574 households and businesses. Delivering gigabit speeds in Haldimand County and expanding the service to reach 19,000 rural homes, businesses, schools and seasonal residences over the next two years.

Strategic acquisitions of fibre assets to accelerate Xplornet's deployment plans.

Xplornet has previously announced it plans to invest $500 million by 2025 to deploy state-of-the-art scalable fibre and 5G fixed wireless technology to meet the connectivity needs of rural Canadians and businesses. As a result of Xplornet's ongoing investments in its wireless network, over 280,000 rural Ontarians already have access to fast download speeds of up to 50 Mbps and upload speeds up to 10 Mbps with unlimited data on the XPLORE 50/10 UNLIMITED service plan.

