Xplornet Acquires Over 160 Towers in Manitoba from TowerCo Inc.

Xplornet to accelerate its 5G deployment in rural Manitoba.

WOODSTOCK, NB, May 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Xplornet Communications Inc., Canada's largest rural-focused broadband service provider, has closed the acquisition of TowerCo Inc.'s tower assets in Manitoba.

With the acquisition of more than 160 wireless communications towers located across rural Manitoba, Xplornet is executing on its infrastructure investment plans to accelerate the deployment of its 5G broadband network and to expand mobility coverage to households and businesses throughout rural Manitoba.

"This is a good site acquisition opportunity for Xplornet as we are finalizing agreements with the Province of Manitoba to deliver fast and reliable Internet and cellular services to rural Manitoban homes and businesses," said Allison Lenehan, President and CEO of Xplornet. "This is another exciting step to expand Xplornet's network infrastructure and presence in rural Manitoba."

In recent years, Xplornet has focused on building its network in Manitoba. With both Xplore Mobile and Xplornet Enterprise Solutions headquartered in Brandon, Manitoba, as well as with the recent acquisition of CCI Wireless and its Manitoba subsidiary WiBand Communications, Xplornet has been executing on its plans to invest in Manitoba with the goal of providing rural Manitobans with improved and reliable Internet and cellular service offering.

"We are delighted to have closed this deal and see Xplornet acquire our entire tower assets portfolio," said Charlie Clark, President of TowerCo Inc.

Today's announcement builds on Xplornet's state-of-the-art hybrid fibre wireless network to connect Manitobans to what matters in the digital world.

About Xplornet Communications Inc.

Headquartered in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Xplornet Communications Inc. is one of Canada's leading broadband service providers. For over a decade, Xplornet has been providing innovative fixed and mobile broadband solutions to rural customers at work, home and play across Canada. Today, Xplornet offers voice and data communication services through its unique hybrid fibre wireless and satellite network that connects Canadians to what matters.

