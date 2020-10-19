XP-PEN Partners with LINE FRIENDS to Present the Most Cheerful Pen Tablet

"In this new digital era, young consumers continue to focus more on their emotional attachment to the brand and how it works in the new styles of communication and social interaction. This fact requires brands to be more open-minded and creative in its product marketing," said Li Yuanzhi, CEO of XP-PEN. "So, we join hands with LINE FRIENDS, to launch a series of limited-edition products, hoping to make more fun in the digital painting."

The new series of products include Artist12Pro, Deco 01V2 and Star G640, which dexterously integrated their unique design with the lovely characters of LINE FRIENDS BROWN, CONY, and SALLY. The LINE FRIENDS Edition series also provides a cheerful image, allowing users to unleash their creativity in a state of positivity.

With the 15 years of history in the international brands, XP-PEN will continue to design high-technology and high-quality products that are appealing to young people, with the inheritance and new upgrades of XP-PEN brand. Please visit: www.xp-pen.com

About LINE FRIENDS

LINE FRIENDS is a global character brand that originally started from BROWN & FRIENDS, created for use as stickers for the leading mobile messenger app LINE and its 200 million active users worldwide. LINE FRIENDS is also expanding its IP based business by partnering with various media and game companies including Netflix(original animated series), SUPERCELL(Brawl Stars) and NEXON(KartRider). Please visit www.LINEFRIENDS.com

About XP-PEN

XP-PEN is a professional and reliable brand of graphics tablets, pen display monitors, stylus pens, and more. Our team is committed to endless innovation with the goal of bringing every artist into the digital age with tools and technology to suit their individual needs. XP-PEN has become a well-known brand of digital graphics tablets, and users all over the world appreciate the tools, technology, and value that XP-PEN brings to the market. Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/xppen/, or contact us at [email protected] for cooperation.

