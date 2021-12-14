XNRGY CLIMATE SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACTORY

The additional 100,000 sq.ft of revolutionary research, design and production space will expand the Montreal facility to 250,000 sq.ft. Allowing XNRGY to fulfill the rapid growth and demand for its innovative and high-performance smart climate solutions. The implementation of vertical integration will expedite product delivery, significantly reducing lead times by eliminating supply chain delays.

With a focus on research and development, the expanded facility will concentrate on high performance fans and motors, plenums, ceiling grids, make-up and recirculating air handling units, modular clean rooms and modular systems. The new research and development facility includes plans for a fully equipped AMCA Certified Laboratory capable of performing sound, air, and power measurements as well as thermal studies, with rigorous thermal and endurance testing performed at extreme indoor and outdoor conditions. Designed to provide the optimal environment for the design and fabrication of new innovative systems, this expanded testing facility will cement XNRGY's as a leader in state-of-the-art climate technologies.



Construction is set to commence in March 2022, with an expedited target for completion in October of 2022.

"It is rewarding to see such a positive response from the market, and we are thrilled to be doubling our factory size in such a short interlude due to such demand for our superior climate technologies. I am delighted that through vertical integration we will be able to provide increased client service."



Wais Jalali

Chairman, Cerebrus, LLC

"We are committed to delivering premier products and providing quality service to surpass our clients' specific needs and expectations. The demand for our climate technologies reflects our dedication to custom solutions."



Sham S. Ahmed

President & General Manager XNRGY Climate Systems

XNRGY Climate Systems is a privately held company which designs, engineers, and manufactures sophisticated, sustainable innovative solutions focused on reducing carbon footprint and energy consumption. Key products include large custom refrigeration and chilled water air handling units, vertical and horizontal data center units up to 600 kW, dedicated outside air systems, and energy recovery systems. The systems custom-designed and manufactured by XNRGY target five main customer segments, namely hyperscale and modular data centers, healthcare facilities, cleanrooms, grow-ops, and life sciences facilities.

CEREBRUS, LLC : is a global private equity firm investing in sustainable solutions in the fields of energy, supply chain management, and the digital economy. The firm's main interest is to create innovative solutions for hyperscale data centers and clean rooms.

For further information: John Gocek, VP and CFO, (514) 593-0800 ext.223, [email protected], 5555 Route de l'Aeroport, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 8Y9