Xinhua Silk Road: Yucun Village in E China's Zhejiang releases study tour brand to promote upgrade of study tour industry

BEIJING, Dec. 2, 2024 /CNW/ -- The Grand Opening Ceremony of Great Yucun Village Study Tour Conference & the Establishment Ceremony of Zhewenyanxue Yucun Research and Practice Base was held in Yucun Village in Anji County, Huzhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province on Friday.

To deeply explore the local cultural tourism and study tour resources, Yucun Village launched the "Yucun Study Tour" brand, joining hands with provincial cultural commissioners to create a comprehensive study tour brand integrating ecological civilization ideology study, youth study in rural areas, and cultural tourism experience study.

At present, the study tour industry has become a new driving force for rural revitalization, as well as a catalyst for accelerating the transformation and upgrading of the rural cultural tourism industry.

Yucun Village is now actively planning a development blueprint for the study tour industry, deeply integrating its comprehensive study tour education and cultural tourism resources to build an integrated industry platform and establish the Yucun study tour brand, and collaborating with multiple institutions and partner projects to jointly create an industrial ecology integrating study tour and cultural tourism.

During the event, Yucun Village launched the "Great Yucun Study Tour" brand VI and the "Yucun Study Tour" mini-program. Four Yucun global partner projects joined hands with Yucun Village to develop the study tour industry. Six education practice bases reached cooperation with the village to jointly promote the industrialization of the characteristic study tours in Anji County.

It is noteworthy that under the promotion of the provincial cultural commissioners, a cultural tourism development company affiliated to Zhejiang Cultural Industry Investment Group Co., Ltd. will join hands with Yucun Village to build the Zhewenyanxue Yucun Research and Practice Base, promoting the high-quality development of the study tour industry by relying on the advantageous resources in the cultural industry of Zhejiang Cultural Industry Investment Group.

In the next stage, Yucun Village will fully upgrade the study tour routes, spatial scenes, and experiential content, add five new scenarios for study tours, attract more partners, experts, and scholars to join the study tour curriculum system, and cooperate with the Yucun Global Youth Development College to fully promote the study tour industry to a new level, said a local representative.

