Xinhua Silk Road: World IoT Expo 2019 commences in Wuxi, east China

This year, latest products and profound application of 5G telecom, the Internet of Vehicles, Artificial Intelligence, IoT, and consumer IoT were exhibited on the expo by China's three telecom giants, namely, China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom, and Huawei, Haier, JD.com, Microsoft, Siemens, etc.

What's more, a special experience zone was launched for the WIoT-Park, where IoT technologies and park scenes are integrated to present 35 eye-catching experience exhibitions including virtual reality (VR) scenes of Wuxi, 5G tech-supported live broadcasting, VR bungee jumping, Lawson smart supermarket, future restaurant, and big data health center.

In recent years, Wuxi saw development of its IoT industry burgeoning and by the end of 2018, it had boasted more than 2,000 IoT businesses, up significantly from the 100 ones in 2009, with their total output value rising from 22 billion yuan to over 260 billion yuan.

The expo is jointly organized by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and Jiangsu Provincial People's Government and has been held for four years since 2016.

