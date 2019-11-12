Xinhua Silk Road: Wetland city Changde hosts international marathon event

BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2019 /CNW/ -- Changde city of central China's Hunan province on Sunday hosted the fourth Changde Liuye Lake International Marathon, gathering 18,000 marathon lovers to the picturesque wetland city.

The event attracted participants from home and abroad, with overseas athletes coming from countries such as the United Kingdom, France, the United States, Russia, Kenya, Ethiopia, Pakistan and Poland.

Ethiopian athlete Tesema Mindegiso Gobena broke the previous Changde race record, crossing the finish line at Baimahu Culture Park in 2:13:24.

Derartu Debela Delesa, also from Ethiopia, won the women's race by clocking a time of 2:13:24.

Chinese athletes Chai Yongsheng and Yi Hong, won the male and female half-marathon races, respectively.

First launched in 2016, the annual Changde Liuye Lake Marathon race was rated Gold Label Match by Chinese Athletic Association (CAA) in 2018 and was listed among China's top 100 influential marathon events. It has also become the name card of Changde as a stage for marathon and sports lovers' gathering and a platform to show the city's efforts in enhancing togetherness.

Different from last year's route, this year's race started from Liuye Lake visitor center, running via the round-lake racing track and a number of Changde-signature scenery attractions such as Si Ma tower, Happy Waterworld, as well as Vision Land and finished at Baimahu Culture Park.

It is noted that in 2018, Changde is honored as one of the 18 international wetland cities from seven countries under the Wetland City Accreditation scheme.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/309320.html

