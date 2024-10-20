Xinhua Silk Road: Volvo EM90 stars at Annual Conference of Financial Street Forum 2024 as sole officially designated car

BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2024 /CNW/ -- The Volvo EM90, a fully electric premium multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) produced by Volvo Cars, shines at the Annual Conference of Financial Street Forum 2024 held from October 18 to 20 in Beijing as the sole officially designated car, offering a premium travel experience for guests attending the event.

The EM90 is equipped with a wide array of smart features, showing its pursuit of safety, environmental protection, and quality during the international financial forum.

In terms of safety, the pure electric MPV adopts high-strength cage body design where double A-pillars are used to not only give the driver a clear field of vision but also keep the safety cage strong, thus providing a sense of security behind the steering wheel.

In environmental protection, the EM90 comes with environmentally friendly techniques and materials that exceed industrial standards. The efficient filter in the vehicle's air purification system and unique air purification technology can remove over 95 percent of PM 2.5 and even PM 0.3 particulates. Moreover, after a series of rigorous evaluations, the car has passed a child passenger (green cabin) certification launched by China Automotive Technology and Research Center, an automotive research and testing institution in China.

With iconic Scandinavian design details spreading throughout a generous cabin, the EM90 brings together the serenity of Nordic living and a luxuriant experience of living room on the move, making itself a top choice for both family and business trips.

In coming years, Volvo Cars will roll out a series of new fully electric cars to meet diverse market demands and reach its goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 by reducing carbon emissions throughout the entire lifecycle of cars.

