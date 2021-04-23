Xinhua Silk Road: Smart energy, energy internet expected to be major direction of energy development in the future, Trina Solar chairman

In terms of digital transformation, it took the lead in launching an energy IoT brand, namely TrinaIoT, in 2018, which uses IoT sensing technology and internet-based big data technology to help enterprises improve digital operation and management efficiency, according to Gao.

Last year, Trina Solar established the 600W+ Photovoltaic Open Innovation Ecological Alliance, attracting companies and organizations from upstream and downstream of the industrial chain to work for mutual benefits. By the end of 2020, the alliance has included 60-odd members.

There will be greater development space for PV industry if non-technical costs of PV power plants can be reduced. Meanwhile, by further boosting innovative development with energy storage and hydrogen production, PV smart energy will play a predominant role in the energy system, Gao stated.

According to him, Trina Solar will step up efforts to expand module capacity to over 50GW by the end of 2021, and strive to lead global green development by crafting a world-class enterprise offering solar energy, energy storage, hydrogen and smart energy internet products and solutions during the 14th Five-Year Plan period from 2021 to 2025.

Gao also mentioned that the company has been responded actively to the Belt and Road Initiative and pursued in-depth cooperation with Belt and Road countries.

Founded in 1997, Trina Solar has been dedicated to developing PV products, applications and services to promote global sustainable development. At present, the company has delivered more than 66GW of solar modules and connected over 3GW of solar power plants to the grid worldwide, with its business footprint covering more than 100 countries and regions.

