Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's Laohuling Site Park opens to public, unveiling ancient hydrological system to the world

The Laohuling Site Park is the only site in Liangzhu to show the stratigraphic structure of the water conservancy system. For protection and display purposes, a water-drop-shaped protective shed has been built above the dam.

This system, consisting of 11 early-stage dams including High-dam at the Mouth of the Valley and the Low-dam on the Plain, is the earliest large-scale water conservancy system discovered so far in China, and the earliest flood-control hydrological project discovered so far in the world.

The whole water conservancy system reflects the scientific levels of water resource management in the aspects of size, design and construction techniques that are rare in the world in its time. It also reveals the connection between water resource management, urban civilization and early states, and represents the remarkable contribution to the origin of Chinese civilization.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/328939.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

For further information: Silvia Su, +86-15117925061