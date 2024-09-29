Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese baijiu maker Wuliangye navigates global cultural exchange tour to Italy, France, and Austria

BEIJING, Sept. 29, 2024 /CNW/ -- Chinese baijiu maker Wuliangye has navigated its "Harmony Global Tour" to Europe, holding cultural exchanges, art exhibitions and other activities in Italy, France, and Austria from September 16 to 25 to share its "harmony and beauty"-featured baijiu culture.

In mid September, Wuliangye made its presence at the Milan overseas Chinese community celebration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the Mid-Autumn Festival reception evening banquet in Italy. As the highest level partner and designated baijiu brand for the event, Wuliangye provided customized mooncakes and the "Wugroni" cocktail that uses the 40 degree Wuliangye strong aroma baijiu as the base liquor, boosting China-Italy friendship with the subtle blends of Eastern and Western food art.

Wuliangye formed partnership with Italian businesses and organizations. It once again joined hands with the Italian spirit group Camapri Group to promote the "Wugroni" cocktail worldwide, and carried out in-depth exchanges with Italian luxury fashion brand Bulgari and private design school Istituto Europeo di Design (IED) to jointly explore the possibility of cooperation.

In France, Wuliangye signed a partnership agreement with the Michelin Guide and became a Michelin Guide Global Partner. According to the deal, the two sides will jointly create exceptional savour for global diners by pairing baijiu with cuisines in an innovative way.

The Chinese baijiu maker held a China-France art works exhibition at the museum of decorative arts (Musée des Arts Décoratifs) on the west wing of the Louvre Museum in Paris to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France and the year of China-France Year of Culture and Tourism. Works by top Chinese and French artists in the fields of painting, sculpture, and calligraphy were showcased, telling stories of cross-border cultural mutual learning.

Wuliangye also engaged in China (Sichuan) - Austria and China (Sichuan) - France economic and trade exchange and promotion activities as one of the representatives from Sichuan Province in southwest China.

Wuliangye launched the "Harmony Global Tour" in 2023, aiming to share Chinese baijiu culture with the world as well as promote exchanges and harmonious coexistence of different civilizations through cultural, artistic and fashion events.

