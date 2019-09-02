Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese auto brand "Hongqi" cranks up efforts to enhance brand premium, targeting high-value market

The Chinese sedan brand vowed to deploy an international R&D team composed of 5,000 research staff and has also developed a highly efficient global R&D system to further optimize its R&D competitiveness.

The over 60-year Chinese sedan brand took these moves against a backdrop of increasingly heated competition in global auto industry, which gives rise to consumption upgrade and creates in turn opportunities for rejuvenating itself as a "made in China" classic.

Currently, Hongqi has "One headquarters and four research institutes" around the world. In China, Changchun is its global R&D headquarters, with its prospective technology research branch, new energy research institute, prospective designing research branch and artificial R&D branch located respectively in Beijing, Shanghai, Munich and Silicon Valley in the U.S.

In terms of customer positioning, Hongqi targets the emerging high-end consumers who can afford vehicles with prices ranging from 200,000 yuan to six million yuan.

Apart from these, providing customized products for high-end customers is also an important way that Hongqi is heading for. For instance, the customized limited edition of Hongqi L5, a limousine under the brand, provides six internal decoration styles and an official website in seven languages tailored for customization of the model has been opened last year providing related online customization services.

