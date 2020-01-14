Xinhua Silk Road: China's national brand enterprises present at Harbin Ice-Snow World

Moutai, a well-known liquor enterprise, made an ice sculpture of a fairy. As a national brand, Moutai devotes to passing on Chinese cultural values and taking social responsibilities.

King's Luck, owning three brands namely Guoyuan, Jinshiyuan and Gaogou, is a liquor enterprise based in Jiangsu Province. According to Zhou Suming, chairman and general manager of King's Luck, the company is committed to spreading the culture of baijiu, the Chinese liquor.

An ice sculpture of a phoenix was presented by a liquor brand called Xifeng. Zhang Zheng, chairman of Xifeng Group and Shaanxi Xifeng Liquor Co., Ltd., said that Xifeng will maintain a good development trend by focusing on brand promotion, product sales, management innovation, production and operation, structure adjustment, transformation and upgrading.

Chery and Brilliance Auto made presence by showing ice sculptures of car models namely Arrizo GX, Tiggo 8 and Brilliance V7. Chery, with the faith of serving the country by developing auto industry, has provided nearly 50,000 jobs in China and over 10,000 jobs in overseas countries and regions.

As a leading auto brand in Liaoning Province and a major independent auto brand of China, Brilliance Auto is committed to providing consumers with the high-quality of products and thoughtful service, and building a national economy car with world wisdom, introduced by Yan Bingzhe, chairman of Brilliance Auto.

Meanwhile, Gree, China's electric appliance manufacturer, has built an experience area in the theme park, showing its enterprise culture. Being sold in more than 160 countries and regions, Gree's products cover the areas of home electronic appliances, high-end equipment and communication equipment.

China's e-commerce giant JD.com also displayed an ice sculpture of its mascot, JD Joy. In July 2019, JD.com had been listed in the Fortune Global 500 for the fourth time. With more than 1 billion users, it is promoting the upgrade of its culture and strategy currently.

Yili, China's dairy giant, presented its products in the theme park. "During the development, Yili has adhered to internationalization and innovation. Yili's products with high quality, high technology and high value-added have won the trust from consumers," said Pan Gang, chairman of Yili Group.

JOMOO, a sanitary ware manufacturer, made an ice sculpture attracting visitors. Due to the continuous innovations, JOMOO's annual sales had exceeded 10 billion yuan.

Some time-honored brands are also showed in the theme park.

The theme park, specially built for the National Brands Project of Xinhua News Agency, will stand for more than three months.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/310466.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road Information Service

For further information: Gao Jingyan, +86-135-5290-5167