Xinhua Silk Road: Chery's engine listed among China's top ten engines for 2019

This title is of great significance, indicating that Chery has grasped the core technology in key areas of auto R&D.

After 20 years of efforts, Chery has made a number of breakthroughs in many core technologies, such as power technology, platform technology, new energy, intelligent connected vehicle (ICV) and autopilot technology.

Up to now, Chery has applied for 17,889 patents, of which about 11,513 ones have been granted. In terms of power technologies, Chery has submitted 1,843 patent applications, including 883 invention patents, topping the list of the Chinese automotive industry involved in China's patent applications.

Chery's vehicle sales maintained a rapid growth momentum in the first 10 months of this year, with a total of 577,000 vehicles sold accumulatively during the period.

It is worth mentioning that the new generation of Tiggo8 equipped with the third-generation ACTECO 1.6TGDI engine has sold over 10,000 vehicles for three consecutive months.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/309308.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road Information Service

For further information: Silvia, +86-15117925061, https://en.imsilkroad.com

Related Links

https://en.imsilkroad.com

