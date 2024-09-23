Xinhua Silk Road: CEIS unveils report to better interpret "Xi'an experience" in developing China-Europe Railway Express services

BEIJING, Sept. 23, 2024 /CNW/ -- China Economic Information Service (CEIS) of Xinhua News Agency released on Friday a report to better interpret how Xi'an City bolstered local China-Europe Railway Express services to contribute to Belt and Road construction in the past decade.

Debuting during China-Europe Railway Express (Xi'an) Global Partners Conference, the report presents not only a holistic view of the northwestern Chinese city's 10-year operation of China-Europe Railway Express services but also related development with a basket of detailed indicators.

Photo shows the train trips for China-Europe Railway Express (Xi'an) in 2013-2023. (PRNewsfoto/Xinhua Silk Road)

From 2013 to 2023, Xi'an China-Europe Railway Express Assembly Center (Xi'an Assembly Center) had gone through a starting stage and a rapid growth stage and entered a pace-setting stage, with related freight train trips ranking high among its peers in China.

Different from 2016 when returning trips with cargo volumes accounted merely for a small proportion of all local China-Europe Railway Express trips, an around 45 percent share was frequent to see for the city in recent three years.

Other indicators such as rate of cargoes packed in containers of a freight train service trip, service efficiency, goods category, coverage area, total import and export value, etc. are also incorporated to recreate the factual situations.

With annual trips exceeding 5,000 ones, Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, has crafted itself into one of the leading cities in developing China-Europe Railway Express services at home and abroad with well-built infrastructure, wide route coverage, high operation efficiency, low comprehensive costs, quality services and strong spillover effect.

The report attributes all of these to Xi'an's practices in boosting opening up and win-win cooperation with related parties at home and abroad and advancing service innovation and market-oriented operation of local China-Europe Railway Express services as well.

Upholding the development philosophy of opening up and joint contribution together with related Belt and Road partner countries, Xi'an brings the development benefits of China-Europe Railway Express services to more people, according to the report.

In the face of changing global situations in recent years, Xi'an Assembly Center opened up China-Europe railway cargo routes transcending the Caspian Sea, innovated railway-sea-railway multimodal transport modes and established related risk control systems, all of which helped build the resilient China-Europe freight transport channels.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/342221.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

