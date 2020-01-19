Xi'an extends a global invitation to celebrate the Chinese New Year in the ancient capital city

XI'AN, China, Jan. 19, 2020 /CNW/ -- The Spring Festival is the most grand traditional festival in China. In Xi'an, the starting point of the ancient Silk Road, a 41-day Grand Party for the Spring Festival is taking place. The Enjoy Chinese New Year in Xi'an series of cultural tourism activities organized by the Publicity Department of the CPC Xi'an Municipal Committee and Xi'an Culture and Tourism Bureau kicked off on January 1, 2020. With bright lanterns, colorful activities, and various delicious foods, Xi'an invites guests from all over the world to "Come to Xi'an to Celebrate the Chinese New Year".

Xi'an, widely known as one of the four ancient capital cities in the world, has a history of more than 7,000 years of civilization. The city blends history and modernity to create a unique urban charm. During the Spring Festival, you can take a walk on the walls of Xi'an City, enjoy the most gorgeous traditional Chinese lanterns, ring the bells and beat the drums at the Bell and Drum Tower and the Little Wild Goose Pagoda to celebrate the Chinese New Year, and participate in the themed Tang culture activities at the Grand Tang Mall to feel the golden age of the Tang Dynasty.

From January 1st to February 9th, Xi'an launches 46 key events and 255 mass cultural events that are centering around 9 themes, including New Year temple fairs, cultural performances, intangible cultural heritage performances, and colorful lantern shows. Tourists from all over the world can enjoy a brand-new experience that combines the "Cultural New Year", the "Happy New Year", and the "Foodie New Year".

In order to allow more global visitors to experience the joyful atmosphere of the Chinese New Year and understand the cooperative opportunities brought by Xi'an's booming economy, the city also specially invites 15 countries' ambassadors to China to "celebrate the Chinese New Year in Xi'an". Meanwhile, a large-scale Silk Road gala is about to begin: the online celebrities and the online media from the countries along the Belt and Road will share these great moments at Xi'an with the rest of the world; the Silk Road artists will compete on a single stage, conduct cultural exchanges, and convey good-neighborliness and friendship.

Xi'an takes advantage of its historical and cultural resources to create a first-class world tourist destination city, launch a series of cultural tourism brand activities, and create a distinctive urban cultural brand. According to data released by the Xi'an Culture and Tourism Bureau, Xi'an received more than 300 million tourists from home and abroad in 2019 and earned a total tourism revenue of more than 310 billion yuan.

