xFusion Unveils "Computing + Energy" Dual-Driver Strategy at GITEX Global 2025

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- xFusion today marked its third major appearance at GITEX Global 2025, one of the world's top three IT exhibitions, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). At this year's event, which gathers over 6,500 companies from more than 180 countries, xFusion is not only showcasing its acclaimed star products like the FusionServer V8 series and the FusionPoD liquid-cooled cabinet server but is also launching a new strategic vision.

xFusion unveiled its "Computing + Energy" dual-driver strategy, introducing the all-new X3 8000 Intelligent Workstation and FusionWatt Smart Energy Solutions, designed to profoundly empower the digital transformation of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

In-House Innovation Fuels Business Hyper-Growth

Headquartered in Singapore, xFusion has achieved remarkable, cross-continental growth, driven by its deep in-house R&D capabilities and technological expertise. The company's business now spans over 100 countries, serving more than 10,000 customers and collaborating with a robust ecosystem of over 24,000 global partners.

At the xFusion booth (H20 B10), the full-stack AI computing infrastructure, including the FusionServer V8 series and the FusionPoD liquid-cooled cabinet server, has drawn significant attention. The FusionServer V8 stands out as the core computing engine for the era of AI agents, adaptable to diverse scenarios from general computing to intensive AI training. The FusionPoD, with its high-density integrated design and advanced liquid cooling technology, significantly reduces data center energy consumption, perfectly aligning with the global push for green, low-carbon development and serving as a benchmark for the event's "Sustainable Technology" theme.

Dual Product Launch Opens New Frontiers and Extends Strategic Vision

A major highlight of xFusion's presence is the launch of two new product lines, marking a significant strategic expansion from computing infrastructure to a synergistic "Computing + Energy" ecosystem:

X3 8000 Intelligent Workstation: Engineered for demanding professional scenarios like high-end scientific simulation and industrial design, the X3 8000 integrates high-performance computing modules with end-to-end security encryption, providing users with powerful, low-latency, and highly reliable local computing power.

FusionWatt Smart Energy Solutions: The modular intelligent charging system showcased by xFusion offers fast charging, exceptional reliability, and simplified operations and maintenance. It is adaptable to diverse scenarios, including new energy vehicle charging and commercial & industrial energy storage. This creates a virtuous cycle where computing drives energy optimization, and resilient energy supports computing upgrades.

Four Years of Deep Commitment to MEA: Building an Ecosystem, Setting Industry Benchmarks

Since establishing its MEA regional headquarters in December 2021, xFusion has remained committed to a core philosophy of "In the Region, For the Region" and fostering win-win partnerships. By leveraging its leading computing technology, xFusion has empowered the digital transformation of various industries, building mature, localized ecosystems with channel partners in key markets like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

In the UAE, xFusion actively supports government and telecom operators in building public cloud projects, advancing digital government and infrastructure to enhance public service efficiency. In education, collaborations with multiple universities have led to the construction of high-performance computing (HPC) centers, providing a powerful platform for scientific innovation and talent development. In the energy and finance sectors, xFusion has partnered with oil & gas companies and banks to build highly efficient and stable data centers, enabling digital upgrades in exploration, production, financial trading, and risk control. These key achievements have not only driven high-quality growth in the local digital economy but have also earned xFusion deep trust and recognition from regional partners.

"From Dubai to Riyadh, and from Cairo to Johannesburg, xFusion's growth has always been in lockstep with the region's dynamic development," said Louis Zhao, President of xFusion International Business. "Looking ahead, xFusion will continue to deepen its investment in the MEA market, strengthen our innovation and ecosystem collaborations, and help the region achieve sustainable digital transformation and long-term growth."

