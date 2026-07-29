WEDA, Indonesia, July 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- XCMG (SHE: 000425) held an inauguration ceremony for its Indonesia New Energy Manufacturing Base (the "Base") on July 27 at Indonesia Weda Bay Industrial Park (IWIP) in North Maluku Province. With the first batch of new energy equipment rolling off the production line and being delivered to strategic partner Tsingshan Holding Group's IWIP, XCMG's first overseas new energy factory commenced production.

XCMG's First Overseas New Energy Factory Commences Production in Indonesia

XCMG is accelerating its five-pronged transformation toward high-end, intelligent, green, global and service-oriented development, with global operations and green industrial development as two core strategic priorities. The launch of XCMG's first overseas new energy factory represents a strategic move integrating these priorities.

The Base integrates complete equipment manufacturing, localized R&D tailored to operating conditions, and local services, shortening delivery lead times and serving applications across Indonesia's mining, infrastructure and industrial park logistics sectors.

Leveraging local smart manufacturing capabilities, the Base enables the large-scale supply of electric construction machinery to support the low-carbon transition of key industries in Indonesia. XCMG is developing a used-equipment circulation and parts remanufacturing system to maximize resource efficiency.

The delivery of the first batch of new energy equipment demonstrates a collaborative model between XCMG and IWIP that combines technology with application scenarios and manufacturing with market demand. Drawing on XCMG's expertise in intelligent new energy manufacturing and IWIP's industrial ecosystem and application scenarios, the two parties completed construction and commenced production in a short timeframe. The cross-sector collaboration also offers a new model for global partnerships among Chinese enterprises.

With over 30 years in Indonesia, XCMG has built a comprehensive localized business and service system comprising a network of sales and service outlets, more than 100 specialized service vehicles, and a three-tier spare parts and maintenance support system, ensuring the reliable operation of more than 30,000 units of XCMG equipment across the country.

The commissioning of the plant completes XCMG's integrated R&D, production, supply, sales and service chain in Indonesia. Locally manufactured new energy equipment is poised to become a key pillar supporting the high-quality development of green infrastructure in the country.

Local employees account for nearly 80% of XCMG's workforce in Indonesia, while the Group continues to create jobs and develop skilled talent. In 2026, XCMG Machinery was again named to the Fortune China ESG Impact List, remaining the only construction machinery company on the list.

SOURCE XCMG Machinery

Semira Zhu, [email protected], +86-15591807120