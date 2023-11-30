XUZHOU, China, Nov. 30, 2023 /CNW/ -- Themed "XCMG Future Creator," the eighth season of XCMG Machinery's (SHE:000425) international talent development program XCMG Apprentice has successfully wrapped up a one-week workshop at XCMG's headquarters in Xuzhou. Six machinery equipment operators, coming from Brazil, Uzbekistan and other countries, visited XCMG's intelligent manufacturing (IM) factory, operated a selection of green and intelligent equipment, including excavators, cranes, and port machines.

XCMG Future Creator: XCMG Apprentice Season 8 Brings Focus to Intelligent Manufacturing and Green Equipment.

During the workshop, XCMG's experts and senior staff led the apprentices to explore the group's achievements in IM, high-end product development, R&D, and global marketing.

XCMG demonstrated the IM capabilities of its loading machines with a focus on intelligence and sustainability. The apprentices not only learned about the pure electric products, toured the IM factory, and also test drove and operated the equipment, including the unmanned loader XC918-EV, remote control loader XC958, super-high-power mining grader GR5505, and skid steer loader XC7-SR07E through an S-turn.

At the heavy equipment division, the apprentices experienced the world's largest all-terrain crane, theXCA3000,and remotely operated the unmanned XCA160L8 crane, which excels in maneuverability and reliability. The apprentices also visited the Ma'anshan Yangtze River Bridge, which adopts the XGT15000-600S tower crane that tackles over 60 core technologies and 20 worldwide technical problems to guarantee superior performance for mega-scale construction.

The apprentices also operated AGVs developed for ports, tried shooting balls into baskets by driving a telescopic boom forklift, and tested several new energy and unmanned trucks for mining, concrete, and more.

At the IM factory, the apprentices explored various production lines and workshops equipped with leading intelligent technologies. The port machinery factory showed the 80 production processes, an automatic welding machine, an intelligent tire bolt tightening machine, and more. While at China's most intelligent heavy truck factory, the apprentices learned about the latest IM technologies, including intelligent coating inspection, robots for automatic punching and welding, AGVs, and more.

Before the one-week workshop in Xuzhou, XCMG Apprentice Season 8 hosted a series of on-site trainings and experience events themed "Dream Mechanical Life" in Brazil, Poland, India, Uzbekistan, and China.

Launched in 2016, XCMG Apprentice, an immersive experience and innovation education program, offers young talents from around the world the opportunity to learn about XCMG, its innovative technologies, and global influence while promoting international exchange in the construction machinery industry.

SOURCE XCMG Machinery

For further information: Wang Lin, [email protected]