Xanadu sets new industry benchmark in photonic chip packaging

TORONTO, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited ("Xanadu") (Nasdaq: XNDU) (TSX: XNDU) today announced a new accomplishment in ultra-low loss photonic chip packaging, achieving ultra-low edge-coupling loss for its photonic chips. This marks another important milestone for the development of fault-tolerant photonic quantum computers and for Xanadu in its mission to build quantum computers that are useful and available to people everywhere.

Xanadu has successfully demonstrated an average 0.085 dB/facet edge-coupling loss, a critical metric for the feasibility and performance of photonic quantum computers. This achievement is a direct result of the convergence of Xanadu's extensive advancements in integrated photonic chip design, state-of-the-art fabrication techniques, and innovative packaging solutions.

"Minimizing loss is paramount to unlocking the full potential of photonic quantum computing," said Dr. Christian Weedbrook, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Xanadu. "This loss achievement of 0.085 dB/facet is not just an incremental improvement; it represents a significant leap forward in our ability to deliver highly-efficient and scalable quantum hardware. It underscores the power of our hardware development approach, from chip design to final packaging."

This new milestone was facilitated by the capabilities of Xanadu's internal advanced photonic chip packaging facility launched last year and designed to accelerate the development and production of next-generation integrated photonic platforms. Xanadu's success in achieving such critical feats has been enabled by its continued collaboration with industry partners. Notably for this particular result has been Xanadu's joint development agreement with Corning Inc to develop customized fibre and fibre-array solutions specifically engineered to enable low-loss networking of photonic quantum computing chips as well as its strong collaboration with DISCO for wafer singulation.

With this latest achievement, Xanadu continues to push the boundaries of photonics and quantum technologies, consistently delivering advancements that pave the way for practical photonic quantum computing.

About Xanadu

Founded in 2016, Xanadu is a Canadian photonic quantum computing company with the mission to build quantum computers that are useful and available to people everywhere. Xanadu is building fault-tolerant quantum computers using light, with systems designed to compute at room temperature. Backed by more than $500 million USD in funding, Xanadu develops both hardware and software, including PennyLane, its open-source quantum computing platform. Xanadu is the first pure-play photonic quantum computing company to list on public markets (Nasdaq/TSX: XNDU) and is recognized globally for its breakthroughs in scalable quantum technologies. Visit xanadu.ai or follow on X @XanaduAI.

SOURCE Xanadu

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