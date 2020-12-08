Xanadu's PennyLane brings Quantum Machine Learning to Customers with Amazon Braket

Xanadu is working with Amazon Web Services to deliver an integrated programming framework for variational quantum computing

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - PennyLane, Xanadu's open-source software for differentiable quantum computing is now integrated with Amazon Braket, a fully managed quantum computing service from Amazon Web Services (AWS). Customers using Amazon Braket can take advantage of PennyLane to accelerate the development of variational quantum algorithms and quantum machine learning (QML) applications. PennyLane provides a powerful and flexible programming framework that makes it easy and intuitive to explore hybrid approaches to quantum computing. Together with Amazon Braket, it seamlessly integrates classical machine learning (ML) libraries with quantum hardware and simulators, giving users the power to train quantum algorithms in the same way they train neural networks.

"PennyLane's adoption in the quantum ecosystem has been truly remarkable. We have a rapidly growing community of passionate, engaged, and knowledgeable users who are pushing new ideas that blur the lines between quantum computing and machine learning," said Nathan Killoran, Xanadu's Head of Software & Algorithms and Lead Developer of PennyLane. "We're excited that our users will now be able to use PennyLane as an integral component of Amazon Braket's unique quantum computing capabilities."

Led by Xanadu's world-renowned team of scientists and developers, PennyLane has built a large and passionate following since its initial release two years ago. With a device-agnostic open-source approach, PennyLane connects the most popular quantum computing platforms with the best machine learning tools. Data scientists and machine learning researchers who work with TensorFlow or PyTorch on AWS will now have a way to experiment with quantum computing and see how easily it can fit into their workflows.

"PennyLane has a track record of innovation in the field of differentiable quantum computing. Its commitment to an open, cross-platform approach gives our customers more flexibility and introduces them to an established community of experts", said Eric Kessler, Sr. Product Manager for Amazon Braket. "Amazon Braket makes it easy for customers to experiment with quantum computing through secure, on-demand access to a variety of quantum hardware and fully managed simulators. We are delighted to be working with PennyLane to give our customers a powerful set of tools to apply proven and familiar machine learning concepts to quantum computing. Our goal is to accelerate innovation, and PennyLane on Amazon Braket makes it easy and intuitive to explore applications of hybrid quantum computing, an area of research that aims to maximize the potential of near-term quantum computing devices."

With the support of the Amazon Braket team, Xanadu's PennyLane will continue to expand its burgeoning community focused on quantum machine learning and provide a leading resource hub for quantum computing education and research. PennyLane is now integrated with the Amazon Braket software developer toolkit (SDK) and is available with sample applications as pre-built notebooks on the Amazon Braket service. PennyLane continues to be available to everyone as an open-source Apache 2.0 licensed python library.

About PennyLane:

PennyLane is an open-source software framework for quantum machine learning, quantum chemistry, and quantum computing built around the concept of quantum differentiable programming. It seamlessly integrates classical machine learning libraries with quantum hardware and simulators, giving users the power to train quantum circuits.

To find out more, visit the PennyLane Documentation ( https://pennylane.ai ), or check out the gallery of hands-on quantum machine learning content ( https://pennylane.ai/qml/ ).

About Xanadu:

Xanadu is a Canadian quantum technology company with the mission to build quantum computers that are useful and available to people everywhere. Founded in 2016, Xanadu has become one of the world's leading quantum hardware and software companies. The company also leads the development of PennyLane, an open-source software library for quantum machine learning and application development. Visit www.xanadu.ai or follow us on Twitter @XanaduAI.

SOURCE Xanadu

For further information: Media Contact: Rebecca Garcia, [email protected]