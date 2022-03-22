XANADU ACCELERATES QUANTUM COMPUTING RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT WITH NVIDIA

Xanadu is working with NVIDIA to provide native GPU support to the PennyLane ecosystem. PennyLane's pioneering approach to quantum computing combined with the NVIDIA cuQuantum software development kit will unlock cutting-edge performance for hybrid quantum workloads.

TORONTO, March 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Xanadu is collaborating with NVIDIA to provide native GPU support and high-performance computing (HPC) capabilities to the quantum computing researchers and developers working with Xanadu's open-source software framework for quantum computing, PennyLane.

PennyLane offers a powerful and innovative differentiable programming approach to quantum computing. It seamlessly integrates classical machine learning libraries with quantum hardware and simulators, giving users the power to train quantum computers the same way as neural networks.

NVIDIA cuQuantum is a software development kit that consists of optimized libraries and tools designed to accelerate quantum computing workflows. NVIDIA GPU devices, coupled with cuQuantum, offer best-in-class performance for simulating quantum systems. Users can apply cuQuantum to accelerate standard quantum circuit simulations, as well as develop and test algorithms that may otherwise be intractable with standard tooling.

The quantum computing community can now leverage cuQuantum through PennyLane. This collaboration provides PennyLane users with HPC-grade performance enabling them to tackle a wide range of problem scales on cloud platforms and supercomputers in a way that is simple, effective, and incredibly fast.

"Allowing users to gain HPC performance with cuQuantum through PennyLane opens many doors for our research and development community. By using our plugin and the NVIDIA library, users can easily move from testing and developing hybrid quantum workloads on their local machines to running them on the fastest computing platforms. This allows users to get the best time-to-solution with a seamless transition, enabling the exploration of research questions that may otherwise have been too complex to examine locally," said Lee O'Riordan, Performance Lead for PennyLane at Xanadu.

"The integration of cuQuantum and PennyLane will create a powerful simulation stack for quantum machine learning and quantum chemistry, equipping the active, growing research community to benefit from accelerated GPU simulations of quantum circuits," said Sam Stanwyck, cuQuantum Product Manager at NVIDIA. "NVIDIA enables high-performance classical computing resources to push the frontiers of quantum computing research in collaboration with innovators such as Xanadu."

About PennyLane:

PennyLane is an open-source software framework for quantum machine learning, quantum chemistry, and quantum computing with the ability to run on all hardware.

To find out more, visit the PennyLane Website ( https://pennylane.ai ), or check out the PennyLane demos: a gallery of hands-on quantum machine learning content ( https://pennylane.ai/qml/demonstrations.html ).

About Xanadu:

Xanadu is a Canadian quantum technology company with the mission to build quantum computers that are useful and available to people everywhere. Founded in 2016, Xanadu has become one of the world's leading quantum hardware and software companies. The company also leads the development of PennyLane, an open-source software library for quantum computing and application development. Visit www.xanadu.ai or follow us on Twitter @XanaduAI .

