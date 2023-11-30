X2O Media Announces Important Updates to its Immersive Hybrid Solution X2O OneRoom

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - X2O Media, a global provider of hybrid learning and collaboration solutions including X2O OneRoom, today announced it will unveil the latest features of OneRoom to elevate the experience and security for the user.

X2O OneRoom is an immersive collaboration and learning solution designed to support the hybrid workplace and the hybrid campus. This release adds features such as:

Multiple Operators - enables the sharing of control during a OneRoom session.

- enables the sharing of control during a OneRoom session. Confidential Sessions - operators can now mark a session as "Confidential" to limit the number of users who can control and access the session.

- operators can now mark a session as "Confidential" to limit the number of users who can control and access the session. Request to Join - if an operator is not invited or assigned, they can request to join a session.

- if an operator is not invited or assigned, they can request to join a session. Document Audit Trail – with documents uploaded to a session, the system records the document owner, date and time.

With its ongoing commitment to supporting customers' evolving needs, this release further assures that OneRoom sessions are seamless and secure. X2O Media continues to prioritize the development and design of OneRoom for a true customer-centric hybrid solution.

"X2O Media is focused on investing in AI technology to evolve OneRoom's product roadmap and better support the hybrid world. By integrating AI technology, we can provide features that feedback to the OneRoom users' valuable guidance and data points to ultimately help them make better decisions. X2O Media will always pursue the latest technology to continue to remain at the forefront of the changing hybrid landscape." said Chris Riegel, CEO of X2O Media.

Hybrid remains the cornerstone of the post-pandemic world and OneRoom addresses the challenges of hybrid workplaces and hybrid campuses for purpose-built meeting rooms, training rooms and classrooms. OneRoom provides the in-room and the remote users with the same inclusiveness, equity and level of engagement. Traditional web conferencing tools used in a hybrid mode often create an imbalance between in-room and remote participants, leaving the remote attendee feeling left out of the session.

About X2O Media

X2O Media provides technology to build virtual collaboration solutions and unified visual communication solutions for higher education and corporations across the globe. The award-winning X2O Platform represents a new category of communication tools that improves how enterprises and learning institutions engage with their employees and students. X2O Media's collaboration technology, OneRoom, has helped organizations like Airbus, Nestlé, IMD Business School, HEC Montréal, Royal College of Surgeons Ireland (RCSI), and the University of Amsterdam set a new standard for hybrid training and collaboration.

X2O Media is part of the STRATACACHE family of digital media/marketing technology companies and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada. For information, contact X2O Media at [email protected] and follow X2O Media updates on LinkedIn and Twitter.

