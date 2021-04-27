X2O Media and William & Mary Announce Installation of Three Immersive Virtual Classrooms

X2O OneRoom Classroom Accommodates Hybrid Remote and In-person Learning

MONTRÉAL, April 27, 2021 /CNW/ -- X2O Media, a global provider of virtual collaboration technology for learning institutions, and William & Mary's Raymond A. Mason School of Business announced today the installation of three X2O OneRoom virtual classrooms at their Williamsburg, VA campus. William & Mary invested in purpose-built virtual classrooms to address the evolving need to accommodate a hybrid model of remote and in-person teaching and learning. OneRoom provides William & Mary remote students with an immersive learning experience that replicates the energy and one-to-one engagement of an in-class lecture. X2O Media, part of the STRATACACHE family of technology companies, collaborated with integrator partner HB Communications to retrofit existing classrooms to innovative OneRoom virtual classrooms and deliver engaging online courses to their worldwide audience.

"Converting existing classrooms to hybrid classrooms with the game-changing X2O OneRoom technology has allowed The Mason School of Business to diversify our traditional operating model. Not only have we expanded our curriculum to offer both in-room and remote students meaningful, one-to-one interactions, we can also invite virtual presenters for an enriching exchange of ideas without restrictions. Our teachers and students have embraced OneRoom virtual classrooms as an effective way to provide an unparalleled learning experience," said Dean Larry Pulley.

X2O Media's collaboration technology has helped institutions like William & Mary set a new standard to bridge the gaps that have hindered the growth of the online learning community. Technological features such as high-definition avatar displays with dedicated personal cameras, dynamic breakout groups, interactive displays, and remote collaboration tools offer remote students an engaging learning experience regardless of geography.

"Our partnership with William & Mary is instrumental in helping us develop the product road map to benefit the evolving needs of the education sector. We understand that the education landscape is shifting and, learning institutions need to transform their operating model to embrace all learners regardless of geographical location. William & Mary's investment in OneRoom virtual classrooms shows a commitment to create a sense of community and engagement for successful online learning. Compared to traditional videoconferencing, OneRoom delivers an enriching experience for all students and professors," said Mansour Brek, President of X2O Media.

Learn about X2O OneRoom at www.x2omedia.com/en/solutions/oneroom/ . Learn more about The Raymond A. Mason School of Business at William & Mary https://mason.wm.edu/

About X2O Media

X2O Media provides technology to build virtual collaboration solutions and unified visual communication solutions for higher education and corporations across the globe. The award-winning X2O Platform represents a new category of communication tools that improves how enterprises and learning institutions engage with their employees and students. X2O Media's collaboration technology has helped institutions like William & Mary, HEC Montréal, Future DJs and City of London Freemen's School set a new standard for the online learning community. X2O Media is part of the STRATACACHE family of digital media/marketing technology companies and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada. For information, contact X2O Media at [email protected] and follow X2O Media updates on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About The Raymond A. Mason School of Business at William & Mary

William & Mary's business school is rebuilding the global economy by educating the next generation of revolutionary business leaders. It offers undergraduate and graduate instruction, including full-time, part-time evening, executive, and online MBA degree programs, specialized masters programs in accounting, business analytics, marketing, and finance. The school develops successful business leaders by providing world-class instruction and unparalleled opportunities for mentorship and experiential learning. Visit https://mason.wm.edu/ for more information.

About STRATACACHE

STRATACACHE provides scalable customer experiences, empowering retailers to learn deeply about their customers' shopping preferences and behaviors, allowing for personalized shopper interaction. Our solutions deliver consumer activation at the point-of-decision, generating new sales opportunities and enhanced retail profitability. With 3.3 million+ software activations globally, we power the biggest digital networks for the world's largest brands. Across the STRATACACHE family of complementary digital media/ad tech solution companies, we have the technology, expertise and track record to bring retail innovation that delivers results. Learn more about the STRATACACHE family at www.stratacache.com on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE X2O Media

For further information: Andrea Poley, Global Communications Manager, STRATACACHE, [email protected]; Jeffrey Rich, Chief Marketing Officer, William & Mary's Raymond A. Mason School of Business, [email protected], https://x2omedia.com

Related Links

https://x2omedia.com

