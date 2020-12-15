X-Terra Resources Rim Vein Metallurgical Results Yield Average Grade of 79 g/t Au

The drill program consisted of 472.5 metres over four holes to test a 400 metre section of isolated gold bearing anomalies. This included the Rim vein surface discovery, where two holes, RIM-20-03 and RIM-20-04, targeted the Rim vein structure at depth and intersected multiple quartz veins in succession ranging from 10 cm to 1 metre in width. The veins all exhibited crack and seal and breccia with thicknesses varying from a few millimetres to 0.5 metre inside a stockwork style structure. The gold results are closely associated with fine disseminated sulphides along with stylolites throughout the quartz veins. Hole RIM-20-02 located about 200 metres northwest of the Rim vein also intersected a group of quartz veins and stockworks over the last 20 metres of the hole at a depth of 80 metres.

Highlights:

Two significant results were obtained: RIM-20-03 intersected 0.38 g/t Au over 7.75 metres, while RIM-20-04 intersected 0.41 g/t Au over 8.25 metres which included visible gold in the drill core. RIM-20-02 also returned two assays in the 0.5 g/t Au range inside an 18 metre-long gold anomaly.

It is important to note that while the metallurgical results highlighted an average grade of 79 g/t Au over 129 kilograms of only Rim vein material and not any newly identified gold bearing veins, NQ drill core recovered a much smaller amount of material for assay, thus highlighting the possibility that continued drilling along this newly identified structure has the potential to result in increased gold grades.

At surface, the Rim vein is a unique outcropping panel plunging 45 to 60 degrees towards the west and is exposed for about 150 metres and varies in thickness from 15 centimetres to 1.5 metres. No other gold bearing quartz veins identified via drilling are exposed at surface, making the Rim vein target unique. The structure is interpreted to be related to a parasitic fold hinge of kilometric influence trending north which has been identified via the regional magnetic survey. This north-east structure flank was cross-cut by drilling where quartz veining and gold values are associated with a siltstone-sandstone contact. It is noteworthy that the largest part of the fold hinge is located approximately 500 metres north of the drill area which is not outcropping and has never been subjected to any type of exploration. X-Terra plans to follow up in this area as soon as possible.

Hole ID From To Length Au

(m) (m) (m) (g/t)









RIM-20-03 35.00 42.75 7.75 0.38 including 35.00 35.70 0.70 1.17 including 40.50 40.70 0.20 4.01 RIM-20-04 58.20 66.45 8.25 0.41 including 58.20 58.70 0.50 5.97

This is an important step forward for the Rim vein target, as it remains open in all directions and only four drill holes have been completed on this target to date. X-Terra is now looking forward to expanding the work and drilling program at Rim very early in 2021 to test the siltstone/sandstone contact, which appears to be controlling the gold mineralization as well as the dominant fold hinge located 500 metres north of this area.

X-Terra is currently awaiting the drill results from the Grog target, which are expected shortly.

In addition, X-Terra has begun to receive portions of its geochemical results, MMI and Humus from its Troilus East property which will be used to determine the next phase of work, that being the IP ground geophysics which will be used to establish the properties first-ever drill targets. These results will be published once the information is compiled by X-Terra's technical team.

Qualified Person

Jeannot Théberge, P. Geo registered in the Provinces of Québec and New-Brunswick, a consultant to X-Terra Resources and a qualified person under National Instrument 43–101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein. Robert Gagnon, P. Geo, president of ExploLab completed the Metallurgical test.

About X-Terra Resources Inc.

X-Terra Resources is a resource company focused on acquiring and exploring precious metals properties in Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, costs, objectives or performance of X-Terra Resources, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, including the exploration programs and development (including any drilling programs) of the Grog and Northwest Properties, or if it does so, what benefits X-Terra Resources will derive from the Grog and Northwest Properties. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond X-Terra Resources' control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Financial Instruments" and "Risk and Uncertainties in X-Terra Resources' Annual Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. X-Terra Resources does not intend, nor does X-Terra Resources undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

SOURCE X-Terra Resources Inc.

For further information: X-Terra Resources Inc., Michael Ferreira, President and Chief Executive Officer, 147 Québec Avenue, Rouyn-Noranda, Québec, J9X 6M8, Telephone: 819-762-4101 | Fax: 819-762-0097, E-mail: [email protected], Website: www.xterraresources.com

