X-TERRA RESOURCES RECEIVES EXPLORATION GRANT FOR GROG PROPERTY

ROUYN-NORANDA,QC, June 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - X-Terra Resources Inc. (TSXV: XTT) (FRANKFURT: XTR) ("X-Terra") is pleased to announce it has been awarded a $25,000 grant under the New Brunswick Junior Mining Assistance Program. Plans are being finalized to carry out an additional detailed geochemical sampling survey over six of the high priority geochemical targets recently identified. (See X-Terra press release dated March 17, 2022 and March 29, 2022). The survey will be financed in part by the grant recently received.

The objective of this program will be to tighten the spacing of the recently executed geochemical program completed last fall. There will be an additional 350 to 375 samples collected over the six high priority targets, three over the Northwest property and three over the Grog property. These additional samples will allow X-Terra to bring additional precision in order to move forward with the next phase of exploration as well as diamond drilling the new targets.

Qualified Person

Martin Demers, P. Geo registered in the Provinces of Québec and New-Brunswick, a consultant to X-Terra, a qualified person under National Instrument 43‑101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") has reviewed the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

About X-Terra Resources Inc.

X-Terra is a resource company focused on acquiring and exploring precious metals properties in Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond X-Terra's control.

