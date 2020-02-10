X-Terra Resources Provides Drill Core Presentation on its Website for Grog and Northwest

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Feb. 10, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - X-Terra Resources Inc. (TSXV: XTT) (FRANKFURT: XTR) announces it has uploaded a drill core presentation highlighting some of the holes drilled to date at the Grog and Northwest Properties located in Restigouche county, New Brunswick. A newer version will be uploaded for shareholders to review once all holes have been completed.

Michael Ferreira, President and Chief Executive Officer states, "by making this drill core presentation available to all shareholders, it will provide insight as to what is being observed in the filed and add a layer of transparency. It also highlights some of the geological contexts that have never been seen before in this area of the province".

To view the presentation, please use the link below: https://www.xterraresources.com/pdfs/Drill-Core-Presentation.pdf

About X-Terra Resources Inc.

X-Terra Resources is a resource company focused on acquiring and exploring precious metals and energy properties in Canada.

