X-Terra Resources mobilizes field crews to Grog and Northwest properties

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - X-Terra Resources Inc. (TSXV: XTT) and (FRANKFURT: XTR) is pleased to announce that its field crew has mobilized to the Grog and Northwest properties to follow up on its recently completed ground IP survey over the Grog property and its regional till survey completed last fall over the Northwest property.

The ground stripping and trenching program over the Grog property will cover the first and second priority anomalies identified by the detailed ground IP survey. Thereafter, the team will mobilize to the Northwest property to follow up on the highest priority geochemical samples.

About X-Terra Resources Inc.

X-Terra Resources is a resource company focused on acquiring and exploring precious metals and energy properties in Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, costs, objectives or performance of X-Terra Resources, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, including the exploration programs and development of the Grog Property, or if it does so, what benefits X-Terra Resources will derive from the Grog property. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond X-Terra Resources' control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Financial Instruments" and "Risk and Uncertainties in X Terra's Annual Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. X-Terra does not intend, nor does X-Terra undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

Website: www.xterraresources.com

SOURCE X-Terra Resources Inc.

For further information: X-Terra Resources Inc., Mr. Michael Ferreira, President & Chief Executive Officer, 139 Québec Avenue, Suite 202, Rouyn-Noranda, Québec, J9X 6M8, Telephone: 819-762-4101 | Fax: 819-762-0097, E-mail: info@xterraresources.com

Related Links

http://www.xterraresources.com

