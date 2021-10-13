X-Terra Resources Launches a Stripping and Trenching Program at Grog and Northwest

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Oct. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - X-Terra Resources Inc. (TSXV: XTT) (FRANKFURT: XTR) ("X-Terra") is pleased to announce that it has mobilized its field crew to the Grog and Northwest Properties located in the Restigouche County, New Brunswick to launch the third and largest stripping and trenching program to date.

Priority of the program will be concentrated over the Northwest high grade orogenic gold system, in addition to some trenches also being completed over the Grog Epithermal target in order to expand the mineralized footprint.

X-Terra has also engaged the services of Terrane Geoscience, based in Halifax Nova Scotia to execute a large-scale geochemistry program over 30 transects with sample spacing every 50 metres, totaling 47.5 line kilometres.

X-Terra will be conducting this further B-horizon soil geochemistry survey along selected transects as a follow-up to the sampling program completed by Terrane in July 2020. Key analytical pathfinder elements for this survey include Au, As, Sb and Fe. A high priority has recently been put forth over the Northwest property given the geological context and its similarities with New Found Gold's Queenway property located in Newfoundland and Puma Explorations Williams Brook property (located approximately 12 kilometres east of Northwest) where Puma recently announced a major gold discovery (See Puma's press release dated September 15, 2021).

The area of interest is underlain by Late Ordovician, deep-water clastic sediments of the Grog Brook Group crosscut by different alteration and intrusion generations. Previous exploration phases performed by X-Terra have demonstrated an extensive gold grain counts anomaly coming from spaced out till sampling in a region nearly completely covered by overburden. Additionally, drill holes completed to date have identified gold bearing shear zones along magnetic contrasts. Patterns identified so far will contribute to focus on these high priority areas.

In additional news, X-Terra is excited to announce it has received all the drill hole data from its recently completed drill program at its wholly-owned Troilus East project and the results will be announced in the coming days.

"We have been waiting for this additional drill data for weeks and now that it has finally arrived, the technical team is compiling the data and we look forward to reporting the results". stated Michael Ferreira, President and Chief Executive Officer of X-Terra.

Qualified Person

Jeannot Théberge, P. Geo registered in the Provinces of Québec and New-Brunswick, a consultant to X-Terra Resources, a qualified person under National Instrument 43–101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") has reviewed the technical contents of this news release, and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

About X-Terra Resources Inc.

X-Terra Resources is a resource company focused on acquiring and exploring precious metals and energy properties in Canada.

