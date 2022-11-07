X-TERRA RESOURCES COMMENTS RECENT WORK AT ADINA LITHIUM PROJECT

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - X-Terra Resources Inc. (TSXV: XTT) (FRANKFURT: XTR) ("X-Terra") is interested with the recent work Winsome Resources (ASX: WR1) has completed at its Adina project, which lies directly adjacent and on strike to X-Terra's 100% owned Liberty Lithium property in James Bay region, Québec (see X-Terra press release dated June 8, 2022).

Recent drilling by Winsome has highlighted more than 160 metres of pegmatite collectively intercepted in drilling below the recently discovered Jamar outcrop at Adina. In addition, most recent assays from the Jamar outcrop have yielded exceptional grades of up to 4.89% Li2O (see Winsome press release dated October 28, 2022).

"Winsome Resources have made a very important discovery in their recent drilling program at Adina, highlighting the potential for another significant lithium deposit. X-Terra has completed its compilation and targeting initiatives and expect commencing an exploration program shortly, as the weather permits", stated Michael Ferreira, President and Chief Executive Officer of X-Terra.

