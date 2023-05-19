X-TERRA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, May 19, 2023 /CNW/ - X-Terra Resources Inc. ("X-Terra") (TSXV: XTT) is pleased to announce that at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held earlier today (the "Meeting"), X-Terra's shareholders elected Michael F. Ferreira, Sylvain Champagne, Jean-François Madore, Sébastien Bellefleur and Jordan William Potts as directors of X-Terra. Following the Meeting, X-Terra's Board of Directors re-appointed Michael F. Ferreira as President and Chief Executive Officer of X-Terra and appointed Sylvain Champagne as Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of X-Terra.

At the Meeting, X-Terra's shareholders also approved resolutions (i) appointing Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditor of X-Terra, (ii) authorizing, ratifying, approving and confirming the current omnibus equity compensation plan of X-Terra, the whole as more fully-described in X-Terra's management information circular dated April 20, 2023 prepared in connection with the Meeting; (iii) authorizing an amendment to the Articles of X-Terra so as to change its corporate name from X-Terra Resources Inc. to "Comet Lithium Corp. / Corp. Comète Lithium" or such other name as may be selected by the Board of Directors of X-Terra in its discretion (the "Change of Name"). X-Terra will announce the effective date of the Change of Name in a subsequent press release.

About X-Terra

X-Terra is an exploration stage company in the business of acquiring, exploring and developing lithium and precious metals properties in Canada. It has interests in mining properties located in the provinces of New Brunswick and Québec in Canada.

For further information: Michael F. Ferreira, President & Chief Executive Officer, Tel.: 819 762-4101, Email: [email protected], www.xterraresources.com