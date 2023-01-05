WZS Group Add Ontario Barrier Wall (OBW Equipment) to Their Canadian Portfolio

BRADFORD, ON, Jan. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Work Zone Safety Group (WZSG), the largest global temporary traffic and safety solutions specialist, through its Canadian subsidiary Ramudden Canada Inc., has acquired Ontario Barrier Wall (OBW Equipment) located in Bradford, Ontario.

OBW is one of the leading rental companies in traffic safety and worker protection within the Ontario marketplace and is a great addition to our group of companies here in Canada, adding depth and leading products and solutions to the existing portfolio.

From left to right: James Delamere, CEO Ramudden Canada, Michael Costello, CFO Ramudden Canada, Doug O’Malley, President OBW Equipment and James Wharrie, VP of Operations, OBW Equipment. (CNW Group/Ramudden Canada Inc.)

"We are extremely excited to add OBW Equipment to the Ramudden family. The company has a solid reputation with their clients and is highly respected in the industry. This addition makes our group truly full service with access to temporary concrete barrier walls, end treatments and attenuators, along with OBW's large and modern traffic safety rental fleet.", said James Delamere, CEO of Ramudden Canada.

The addition of OBW Equipment continues to solidify the Ramudden Canada platform as the leading provider of traffic management and traffic safety specialists in Ontario.

"We did not hesitate when the opportunity was presented to us. It's a perfect fit for us to be part of this industry-changing group and have access to greater resources to better serve our customers", said OBW Co-founder, Doug O'Malley.

Work Zone Safety Group of companies (WZSG) operates traffic services companies in 12 countries with over 4,000 employees, including AVS (Germany), Chevron Traffic Management (UK), Fero (Belgium, Netherlands), Ramudden (Nordics) and includes HRS (UK) a company focused on digitalizing mobility and safety at roads and in work zones.

OBW Equipment was started in 2009 to provide their customers with a one-stop-shopping solution when dealing with traffic safety and worker protection within the Ontario marketplace, including Signage, Delineation, Temporary Concrete Barrier Walls, Water-Filled Barrier Walls, Guide Rails, End Treatments and Energy Attenuators to suit the needs of today's demanding construction industry.

SOURCE Ramudden Canada Inc.

