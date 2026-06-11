WyreStorm to Release Synergy Control Flow at InfoComm 2026

ALBANY, N.Y., June 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- WyreStorm will unveil its new Synergy Control Flow platform at InfoComm 2026 in Las Vegas, introducing the SYN-CTL-FL10, SYN-CTL-FL20, and SYN-TP10-B as part of a modern AV control solution designed to make system deployment faster, more flexible, and easier to manage long term.

The SYN-CTL-FL10 control processor and SYN-TP10-B touch panel will be released at the show, while the SYN-CTL-FL20 will be presented as a mockup, with its trial run planned for September.

Built around an open visual programming platform, Synergy Control Flow gives integrators a more efficient way to design and deploy control across meeting rooms, classrooms, hospitality spaces, smart environments, and larger multi-room installations. By using intuitive flow-based logic instead of relying only on complex scripting, integrators can build, adjust, and scale control workflows more easily, while making systems simpler to understand and support.

At the heart of the platform are the SYN-CTL-FL10 and SYN-CTL-FL20 control processors. The compact FL10 is designed for discreet installations such as meeting rooms, classrooms, and smart spaces, while the rack-mounted FL20 is being developed for larger automation projects requiring centralized control. Both models support PoE power and offer connectivity for IP, serial, infrared, relay, and GPIO control, helping integrators unify modern networked devices with established AV hardware.

Synergy Control Flow also supports AI-assisted programming, allowing integrators to use their preferred AI tools to create, refine, and debug third-party control workflows. This can help reduce integration time by up to 80%, easing pressure on programming teams and helping projects move forward faster.

Combined with SYGMA cloud access, the platform supports remote visibility and maintenance, helping reduce unnecessary site visits and long-term support costs. Dual LAN architecture also allows AV and control networks to be separated, supporting cleaner and more security-conscious system design.

The SYN-TP10-B touch panel completes the solution by giving users an intuitive room control interface, while giving integrators the flexibility to work with familiar tools and third-party control environments.

"Control programming has traditionally been one of the more time-consuming parts of an AV project," said Wei Jun, Vice President of Strategic Marketing. "With Synergy Control Flow, we are giving integrators an open, visual, and scalable way to deliver professional control without locking them into a closed ecosystem."

Visitors can see the Synergy Control Flow lineup at booth C8359.

Eva Beens | PR & Comms Manager

Tel: +971508800950 | email: [email protected]

SOURCE WYRESTORM TECHNOLOGIES PROAV CORPORATION