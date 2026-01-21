Wyloo Increases Stake in Greatland, Reinforcing Support for Havieron and Telfer

PERTH, Australia, Jan. 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Wyloo has exercised its option to acquire Newmont Corporation's remaining 9.9% interest in Greatland (ASX: GGP) (AIM: GGP), a leading gold-copper producer and developer in Western Australia.

This strategic transaction increases Wyloo's interest in Greatland to 18.13 per cent, strengthening our long-term partnership at a critical stage, as the company advances development of the world-class Havieron project and extends mine life at Telfer, located in the Paterson region of the East Pilbara.

The decision to exercise this option builds on Wyloo's previous investments in Greatland, and its role in supporting Greatland's transformative acquisition of Newmont's interests in Havieron and Telfer.

Wyloo CEO Luca Giacovazzi said the decision reflected strong confidence in Greatland and the long–term value of its broader vision.

"We are proud to continue deepening our partnership with Greatland as its largest shareholder. We believe in the company's disciplined approach, the quality of its assets and the capability of its team," he said.

"Greatland is emerging as a leading multi-asset gold and copper producer with the potential to become one of the most significant mining companies on the ASX.

"We believe there is substantial value yet to be unlocked from Havieron and Telfer, and we look forward to continuing our support as Greatland drives operational excellence and delivers disciplined, sustainable growth."

About Wyloo

Wyloo delivers critical minerals for the energy transition and manages a diverse portfolio of strategic investments in several public and private companies. Wyloo's integrated nickel business includes assets in three of the highest-grade nickel sulphide belts in the world in: Kambalda, Western Australia; the Ring of Fire region in northern Ontario; and the Cape Smith belt in Quebec. Wyloo owns two nickel mines in Kambalda. It is also progressing projects to develop one of the world's best nickel, copper and platinum group element mines, Eagle's Nest, and world-class chromite deposits, Blackbird, in the Ring of Fire, as well as a facility producing precursor cathode active material in Sudbury, Ontario. Wyloo is a sixty per cent owner of the Yangibana Joint Venture, one of the most advanced rare earth projects in Australia. When in operation, Yangibana will become a globally significant source of Neodymium and Praseodymium (NdPr), critical components in the manufacture of permanent magnets, as well as a producer of Niobium and other by-products critical to the energy transition. Across its mines and development projects, Wyloo is working to deliver sustainable production of green critical minerals in partnership with First Nation communities. Wyloo is privately-owned by Tattarang.

